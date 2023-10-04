‘Online agriculture courses to promote sustainable farming practices’

Ashton Mutyavaviri

EFFORTS to empower farmers for productive farming continue to gather tempo amid growing calls for them to register for online agriculture courses that will equip them with the necessary tools and information to boost productivity through improved farming skills and contribute effectively to the country’s food security.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) Executive Director Mr Paul Zakariya recently urged farmers to register for online courses to enhance their knowledge and skills and acquire information that will help them transform their agriculture practices.

Mr Zakariya said online courses, developed in collaboration with agricultural experts and educational institutions, covered a wide range of topics essential for successful farming.

“They include crop cultivation, livestock management, pest control, soil conservation, irrigation methods, market access strategies and sustainable agricultural practices,” he added.

Mr Zakariya observed that the decision to introduce online courses stemmed from an appreciation of the limitations faced by many farmers in accessing traditional educational programmes.

Added Mr Zakaria: “Factors such as geographical distance, lack of resources and time constraints often hinder farmers from attending formal training sessions. The online platform provides a flexible and convenient alternative, allowing farmers to learn at their own pace and from the comfort of their homes.”

Farmers are encouraged to join the online courses to get in-depth training, said Mr Zakariya.

“The courses are for everyone, farm owners, managers and advisers. They are all eligible to join. The registration fee is US$50 per course.”

There are a number of avenues for those who cannot afford the gadgets and the US$50 registration fee to get the knowledge, added Mr Zakariya.

He revealed that farmers’ unions had many training programmes, for example, the master farmer training programme, which is for free.

By equipping farmers with up-to-date information and best practices, farmers’ organisations aim to enhance productivity, increase yields, and improve the overall livelihoods of farmers across the country.

“The initiative aligns with the Government’s broader vision of harnessing technology to drive economic growth and development. By embracing digital platforms and e-learning opportunities, we seek to bridge the educational gap in rural areas and empower farmers with the necessary skills to thrive in an evolving agricultural landscape,” said Mr Zakariya.

The launch of online agricultural registration courses in Zimbabwe represents a significant step forward in empowering farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices, added Mr Zakaria.

“With increased knowledge and access to resources, farmers are better positioned to contribute to food security, economic growth, and the overall development of the country,” he explained.