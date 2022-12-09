One suspect arrested over US$600 000, R63 400 Kwekwe robbery

Crime Reporter

A suspected armed robber believed to be part of a gang that recently raided a service station in Kwekwe before stealing nearly US$600 000 and over R63 400 has been arrested.

The armed robbery case occurred on November 27, 2022 at Rockdox Service Station.

Police have since arrested one of the suspects, Mathias Mushure (43) in connection with the case.

He was arrested while hiding at a house in New Lobengula in Bulawayo.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said they have since launched a manhunt for his other accomplices who are still at large.