  Thu, 03 Aug 2023

One person dies in Glen Norah after clashes

Crime Reporter

One person died this afternoon following public violence that occurred near Tanaka Grounds in Glen Norah, Harare.

The incident occurred at around 1pm and police have since been deployed to conduct investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms an incident of public violence in Riverside area, Glen Norah near Tanaka Grounds.

“One person is confirmed dead as a result of the clashes. The scene is being attended by all relevant police sections. A detailed statement will be issued in due course,” he said.


