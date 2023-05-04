One million houses target on course

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

With home building accelerating well beyond the original targets, Government has now dramatically reset the target to one million flats, houses and serviced stands by 2025, almost five times the original target of 220 000 flats and houses.

Cabinet agreed on Tuesday to change the goal to one million flats, houses and serviced stands by 2025 in line with the Second Republic’s thrust of achieving an upper middle income economy by 2030.

The target combines the efforts of the Government, local authorities and other agencies, the private sector and the efforts of private home builders.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the Second Republic had already met 86 percent of the original 2025 target hence the need for a more ambitious target.

“The number of ongoing projects has reached 346, and these have so far yielded a cumulative figure of 49 150 completed houses and flats and 136 850 fully serviced stands, 42 706 houses and flats are under construction, while the servicing of 43 605 stands is in progress.

“The target was to deliver 220 000 housing units and related social amenities by 2025 and Government resources are being complemented by the private sector and individual developers inclusive of Diasporans,’’ she said.

In light of the significant progress, Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet agreed that the target should be revised to a million houses by 2025.

“Under the settlement densification component of the housing delivery programmes, high-rise flats are under construction in: Dzivaresekwa in Harare Metropolitan (72 percent of completion); Dombotombo in Marondera (60 percent of completion); Beitbridge (65 percent of completion) and Mutawatawa in Uzumba-Maramba Pfungwe in Mashonaland East, (8 percent of completion).

“Blocks of flats are also under construction at former Messengers Camps in Highfield in Harare and Senga in Gweru (32 percent of completion). In Binga District, the 37 housing units being built for households which were affected by floods have reached 76 percent of completion.

“Cabinet further wishes to inform the nation that as the implementation of the smart city concept is gathering momentum, potential investors have been identified for Melfort in Mashonaland East where the initial phase will take up 400 hectares. Similar plans are being developed for Figtree in Matabeleland South, and for Chirundu in Mashonaland West where land is being identified,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

Regularisation of informal settlements had reached greater heights following the recent launch of the issuance of title deeds by President Mnangagwa.

“Regularisation initiatives are underway in Seke District under Manyame Rural District Council, Caledonia, Harare South and Hatcliff North; Gimboki in Mutare and Cowdry Park in Bulawayo.

“In all these settlements, an elaborate mortgage system is being designed for beneficiaries to pay for services at reasonable cost upon completion of developer works.

“In addition, Zimbabwe, as the current Shelter Afrique Bureau chair, has applied for a US$25 million sovereign loan facility for social housing development.”