One killed in Bus accident

Crime Reporter

One person died earlier today while 22 others were injured when an Inter Africa Bus Services veered off the road and overturned at the 39km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo road.

The injured were taken to Norton Hospital for treatment.

The bus which had 58 passengers was heading towards the city when the accident occurred at around 6.20 am.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said they were still gathering more facts about the accident.

“The Inter Africa Bus had 58 passengers and heading towards Harare. It is alleged that on approaching the 39-km peg there was a Honda Fit that suddenly appeared on the left side of the bus resulting in the driver veering off the road and the bus overturned killing one passenger on the spot and injuring 22 others.

“We are still gathering facts and we will release more details later on during the day,” he said.