One killed as pick-up truck rams haulage truck

A pick-up truck rammed an oncoming haulage truck just before the tollgate along the Gweru-Kwekwe Highway this morning.

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

A passenger died on the spot while the driver was seriously injured when their swerving Ford Ranger pick-up truck rammed an oncoming haulage truck just before the tollgate along the Gweru-Kwekwe Highway this morning.

Witnesses said the driver of the ford ranger truck lost control of the vehicle on a bend due to wet conditions and encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said he was still gathering details of the accident.