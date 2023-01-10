One killed, 38 injured in bus accident

One killed, 38 injured in bus accident Midlands Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, who confirmed the incident which occurred yesterday around 5pm, said the bus which was being driven by one John Takura (35 ) was coming from Zvishavane on its way to Mataga in Mberengwa.

The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo-Midlands Bureau

A four-year-old boy died on the spot while 38 other passengers were injured when an AVM bus they were travelling in veered off a strip road along the Mberengwa-Mataga road before it plunged into a small bridge and landed on its roof.

“The injured were taken to Mnene Mission Hospital while others were taken to Mberengwa District Hospital,” he said.

