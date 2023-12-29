One busy year for President. . .Commissions 30 life-changing projects

President Mnangagwa and his deputies Dr Constantino Chiwenga (left) and Kembo Mohadi (far right, partly obscured), listen to Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona during the commissioning of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, in July this year.

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Nothing is impossible resonates aptly with President Mnangagwa who has inspired Zimbabweans to believe in their indomitable selves for development that leaves no one and no place behind, and 2023 was another year when the country’s First Citizen led from the front by commissioning no less than 30 life-changing projects.

From Zambezi to Limpopo, Beitbridge to Kariba, Victoria Falls to Mutare, President Mnangagwa has been walking the talk in implementing his philosophy “Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo”.

Indeed, even against the bane of illegal economic sanctions Zimbabwe has overcome challenges, turning dreams into reality, with President Mnangagwa at the forefront of that crusade to modernise and industralise the nation into an upper-middle-class economy by 2030.

Some of the projects that were commissioned by President Mnangagwa include the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Hwange Power Station Units 7 and 8, and two lithium projects worth US$300 million each in Goromonzi and Bikita.

In agriculture, President Mnangagwa and his Belarusian counterpart President Alexander Lukashenko commissioned agriculture equipment worth billions — now the heartbeat to the sector.

These commissioned life transforming projects have seen many being lifted from abject poverty and into prosperity.

The commissioning of the new-look US$153 million Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport set the tone for massive transformation in the aviation and tourism sectors.

Developing an efficient and modern air transport system has been a priority for the Second Republic as it is critical in spurring economic growth in line with the country’s aspirations as espoused in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and ultimately the attainment of Vision 2030.

The President commissioned the US$1,5 billion Hwange Power Station Units 7 and 8 expansion project.

The two units have a capacity to produce 630MW, and the completion of the expansion project has significantly reduced load-shedding across the country, as the Second Republic continues to make good on its promise to decisively deal with the acute power outages that were being faced.

President Mnangagwa’s adoption of a rapid results approach was also on display this year as he commissioned a US$300 million lithium plant that was constructed in a record nine months in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East Province.

The Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe (PLZ) spodumene, palatine, and tantalum processing plant are further deliverables on his pledge of minerals value addition and beneficiation.

President Mnangagwa then went on to commission another US$300 million mining project at Bikita Minerals’ Spodumene and Petalite processing plants in Masvingo Province.

The commissioning kindled excitement among locals who are set to benefit directly by getting jobs, or benefit from construction of modern houses, clinics and schools by the mining company.

The Max Mind Sabi Star Lithium Floatation Plant in Buhera, Manicaland Province, was also commissioned by the President this year.

The commissioning came after the Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Eagle Canyon International Group and Pacific Goal Investments in September 2022 for the establishment of a Lithium Mine and Processing Plant in Buhera.

President Mnangagwa commissioned the new Muchesu Coal Mine project in Binga, a game-changing investment undertaken by a British investor, Contango Holdings.

The commissioning of the mine saw the creation of massive job opportunities for locals, something they were very much delighted with.

President Mnangagwa and his Belarusian counterpart Lukashenko jointly commissioned 1 635 tractors, 16 combine harvesters and other farming equipment, including boom sprayers with a combined value of US$66 million during the latter’s momentous State visit that commenced on January 30.

The agricultural equipment is part of the country’s Phase 2 of the Belarus Mechanisation Facility.

Phase One saw the delivery of 474 tractors, 60 combine harvesters, 210 planters and five low-bed trucks to farmers.

The President also commissioned a US$25 million aluminium sulphate plant which is a major milestone that is saving Zimbabwe a considerable amount of foreign currency which would have gone towards importing water treatment chemicals had it not been for President Mnangagwa’s astute leadership.

In November President Mnangagwa commissioned a US$7,3 million National Oil Company of Zimbabwe (NOIC) ethanol storage and handling facility, that will help save foreign currency, create employment and provide wealth generation opportunities in the biofuel value chain.

The facility also attracted the interest of neighbouring South Africa and Botswana and is further testimony to the Second Republic’s inward-looking policy that has seen home-grown solutions responding to the country’s needs.

The Head of State also commissioned the waste management project in Pomona, northern Harare, which underwent a major facelift after Geo Pomona Waste Management Pvt Ltd took charge of the site.

The former dumpsite had been a source of discomfort for residents in surrounding areas as fires frequently broke out, emitting huge plumes of smoke.

All that is now a thing of the past after Geo Pomona Waste Management took over, breaking away from traditional ways of disposing garbage and connecting with the Government’s objective of establishing smart cities across the country.

President Mnangagwa also presided over the commissioning of the Vertical Mill Plant at Khayah Cement’s Phase Two of the company’s expansion project.

The development is expected to increase the firm’s production output and boost the cement industry and other downstream sectors as the Second Republic continues moves ever closer to attaining Vision 2030.

The new plant will also result in low production costs, thereby making cement and other related products affordable as Government’s economic blueprint NDS 1 continues to bear fruit.

Earlier in the year, President Mnangagwa commissioned the Fontaine Ridge Housing Project in Harare which was developed by FBC consisting of 858 housing units.

The President also commissioned Aspindale Park and Aspire Heights Development which comprises 1 200 developed residential stands, a commercial centre and 152 high-end residential apartments.

Under the Second Republic, the provision of modern housing to the population is a top priority. Pursuant to this, Zimbabwe is targeting to develop 220 000 modern housing units by 2025.

President Mnangagwa also commissioned the Epworth Magistrate’s Court which was built pursuant to the Second Republic’s pledge of decentralising Government offices and taking justice delivery systems to the people.

The development means more cases will now be reported and tried to their logical conclusion, unlike in the past when some cases went unreported at the realisation that even if the suspect was to be arrested, the complainant will not be able to raise bus fare to go and attend trial.

Others were now abandoning their cases midway as bus fares would run out but the Second Republic intervened and saved the day.

The President went on to preside over the commissioning of the National Goat Genetic Improvement Centre at Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE).

The National Goat Genetic Improvement Centre is a goat semen-processing biotechnology laboratory which will benefit all the country’s 10 provinces.

In June, President Mnangagwa commissioned Chivhu Dam which was approved by the Government in 2005 under the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) but construction only commenced after the advent of the Second Republic showing its commitment to duty.

The dam project was wholly funded by the Government to the tune of US$42 million using domestic resources.

The President also commissioned new and improved manufacturing plants worth US$70 million at Delta Beverages in Harare.

The three investment projects include the soft drink line of Coca-Cola in the Graniteside, the new Chibuku Super factory and the high-tech lager beer packaging line.

As investor confidence continues to increase under President Mnangagwa, he officially opened the US$20 million Varun Beverages Zimbabwe’s water and bottles closures plants where he assured investors of his Government’s commitment to continuously improve the ease of doing business in the country.

President Mnangagwa in May took delivery of 18 medical, air policing, search and rescue helicopters from Russia.

The helicopters are part of the Government’s public private partnership with the Russian Federation which demonstrates the deep cordial relations that exist between Harare and Moscow.

Pursuant to improved access to healthcare, President Mnangagwa commissioned Cowdray Park Health Centre, a 20-bed state-of-the-art health facility in Bulawayo.

The upgrades in the health system are part of the Government’s quest to ensure local health standards match best international practices.

The upgraded Mhondoro Rural Hospital in Chegutu district was also commissioned by the President after having been funded by Zimplats for the community to access state-of-the-art medical care.

It was in response to the call by President Mnangagwa for private player participation in the country’s development.

President Mnangagwa also commissioned a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) centre at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and handed over a wide assortment of medical equipment and vehicles that were distributed to hospitals and clinics across the country.

The Head of State continues to stress the importance of healthcare delivery as an enabler of the country’s economic development and ultimately the achievement of national goals, including Vision 2030.

Classroom blocks at Mabobolo Secondary School under Chief Pashu were commissioned by the President who also oversaw a ground-breaking ceremony of a clinic in Mabobolo Village in Binga, Matabeleland North province.

The classroom blocks were constructed by the Dutch Reformed Church of Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa this year officially opened the First Session of the 10th Parliament at the eye-catching New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

Parliament business has since moved to the state-of-the-art building which was constructed for US$100 million following a grant from the People’s Republic of China, further cementing relations between Harare and Beijing.

President Mnangagwa also officially opened the 5 000-seater, The Heart Stadium in Waterfalls, Harare, constructed by Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya.

According to the clergyman, the state-of-the-art stadium is a replica of the home of English Championship side Swansea City, the Swansea Stadium.

The President worked tirelessly throughout the year to ensure he brought the life-changing projects to life.

“It is important that we walk our talk. We are saying we want to modernise our country, we want to industrialise our country and this is evidence of modernising the facilities in our country,” said President Mnangagwa at one of the commissioning events.