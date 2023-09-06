On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korean

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Makes Policy Speech at Seventh Session of the 14th SPA of DPRK.

Pyongyang,(KCNA)-The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un made a policy speech at the Seventh Session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on September 8.

Following is the full text of the policy speech: Dear Comrade Deputies,

Esteemed Chairman of the Standing Commitee and Deputy Speaker of the Supreme People’s Assembly,

Dear Observers,

This Seventh Session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly, convene din the lead-up to this anniversary of the founding of our glorious country, has provided legal weapons which are of great significance in implementing the major policies of the Party and the government.

In particular, the adoption of a law related with the policy of the nation’s nuclear forces in accordance with the unanimous will of all the Korean people is a noteworthy event that proclaimed at home and abroad that we have come to possess by law a war deterent as a means for defending the state.

Thus achieved is another important historic cause of establishing a political and institutional mechanism for definitely guaranteeing the eternal security of our state and people as well as the distant future.

Recognizing that the policy of the nuclear forces was instituted as a law in a historic period, very important in view of the current situation of our revolution, the trend of developments and the mission of the nuclear forces of our Republic, I feel grateful that all the Deputies adopted with unanimous approval the most important law at a most important moment.

I also extend warm encouragement and greetings to Deputies who, as representatives of the people, are devoting all their efforts, wisdom and passion for consolidating the state power rock-solid and accomplishing the struggle objectives advanced at the Eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

Comrades,

The higher the stage of socialist construction for achieving the independence of the masses reaches, the greater the challenge and resistance by the imperialists become.

As long as imperialism, whose inherent nature and means of existence is aggression and plunder, exists, the source of war cannot be rooted out, and antagonism and struggle between socialism, which aspires after independence and peace, and imperialism is unavoidable in the development of history.

Therefore, it is a crucial and vital requirement in achieving a steady development and prosperity of socialism that conditions and an environment that allow no aggressive threat be created; to this end, we should possess an absolute strength with which we can definitely overwhelm the enemy.

Our Republic, as a citadel of the anti-imperialist struggle and a fortress of socialism, resolutely promoted the construction of a self-reliant national defence capability according to its own timetable in the face of intervention and pressures by the hostile forces of all hues. By doing so, it put an end to the era when the US imperialists unilaterally imposed nuclear threat.

And today it has accomplished the historic cause of making a permanent legal confirmation of the law of the policy of the nuclear forces.

This is a clearer demonstration of the independent determination of the government of the Republic and its will to defend the sovereignty and interests of the state.

Our nuclear weapons are a means for containment and ultimate weapon that our Republic, which from the early days of its birth had been under the nuclear threat by the United States, the first country to use nuclear weapons and the largest nuclear power in the world, possessed by waging an arduous and bloody struggle for scores of years so as to reliably defend its dignity and security and completely remove the danger of a nuclear war.

With an absurd sophistry that our nuclear weapons and our strengthening of the self-defence capability pose a serious threat to global peace and the security in the region, the United States is now obsessed with spreading a rumour in the international arena aimed at demonizing the government of our Republic; it is also tenaciously resorting to the harshest-ever sanctions and blockade and political and military offensive to bring us under its control psychologically and physically even by enlisting all its vassal forces.

What the United States tries to achieve is not merely to remove our nuclear weapons; its final objective is to overthrow our government someday by inducing us to abandon the nuclear weapons and further give up our capability of exercising the right to self-defence or by making the capability inferior to its own.

Through unheard-of sanctions and blockade, it is attempting to make us think about the cost of our option for the nuclear weapons and induce and incite complaint among our people about their Party and government by creating a harsh environment for us and by making us feel worn out and uncertain and threatened with regard to the environment for a stable development of our state; in this way they are trying to lead us but to give up the nuclear weapons of our own accord.

But never it is the enemy’s misjudgement and miscalculation. Let them impose sanctions for100,nay 1000 days or even ten or100years.

It is not we that would give up the right to self-defence, on which the country’s right to existence and the security of the future of the state and the people depend, so as to escape or make a detour even a moment around the difficulties we are experiencing now; we can never give up the nuclear weapons however harsh the circumstances are in the political and military situations the United States has created on the Korean peninsula and moreover as we have to contain the United States, our nuclear enemy state, in afar-sighted way.

Our people are we law are of the many historical event in the 20th century and 21st century, in which some countries saw and are seeing their last days and tragic ends as a result of wrong choices they made unable to bear the US imperialists’ stereotyped preaching and sophistry, sanctions and pressure, and military threat.

Our generation will not pursue an immediately visible improved environment for the economic life at the cost of giving up the nuclear weapons, which guarantee the security of the government of our Republic and the coming generations, to find our own comfort and to escape today’s difficulties unable to bear the enemy’s deceitful preaching and tenacious pressure, nor will we change our choice even if it would mean experiencing great difficulties.

In this way, we should remain as the greatest and iron-wiled generation in the history of our Republic’s development.

The United States can never and ever realize their ambition with regard to our state or make our people change their choice.

Whose side on earth is the time on?

It is the enemy who feel hard-pressed now; we do not feel hard-pressed, and we are fully able to live by our own efforts and in our own way even in these circumstances.

In direct proportion to the increase of the period of suffering imposed on our people by the US’s brutal hostile policy against us, our absolute strength is continuing to be built up at exponential speed and the security threat they have to face is increasing indirect proportion.

The nuclear forces of our Republic will responsibly perform their important mission to contain grave political and military provocations against our state by the United States and its vassal forces and to put their prospective threats under control, and today this was clarified in a law of the state.

As our Republic values most its independence and self-respect and the destiny of its people, never forgives hostile acts that may do harm to them and means what it says, it could take such an audacious political decision as codifying the policy of the nation’s nuclear forces in a law.

The world will clearly realize once again what is a truly independent powerful country and a state of justice in modern days, when pursuit of hegemony is more rampant, and how mighty is the unquenchable spirit of our Republic dealing squarely with the United States, the empire of evil.

Comrades,

Looking back the arduous and protracted journey that our revolution has made so far since it started out with two pistols, all the events of history condensed in it tug at my heartstrings.

The successes achieved are really great, and they are felt weightier and more valuable as they area fruition of the unstinted support and encouragement from all the people, their precious sweat and blood, and their indescribable painstaking efforts.

To tell the truth, we had to build up the nuclear forces of our Republic and make its combat preparedness perfect while standing face-to-face with the allied imperialist forces single-handedly and coping with their most inhumane and outrageous moves of sanctions and suffocation. It was a do-or-die battle we had to fight in the face of untold sufferings and trials.

It meant that our beloved children and all other people had to tighten their belts still further and suffer from greater hunger, and that all our dear families had to undergo appalling difficulties in life.

Although it was an unavoidable choice we had to make to win a greater victory, it was an untrodden path on which we had to be prepared to suffer unbearable loss and the result of which we were little sure of.

Nevertheless, our people rendered absolute support to our Party for the cause, which it started with the trust in them alone, making single-hearted and all-out efforts for it despite all manner of hardships.

Obviously our scientists and technicians made tangible contributions to the accomplishment of the historic cause of building the nation’s nuclear forces; yet, but for our people, who remained fully convinced of the victory without any yielding to such intolerable and uninterrupted sufferings, we could not have followed to the end the road of possessing nuclear weapons, nor could our Republic have greeted today when the policy of the nuclear forces was codified in a law.

Our people, by overcoming all sorts of trials by dint of their unique, strenuous fortitude and patriotism, have finally raised the glory and dignity of our state up to such a height as no one would ever dispute it.

On behalf of the Party and government, I extend my heartfelt thanks to our people throughout the country.

Comrades, The legalization of the policy of the nuclear forces in accordance with the unanimous desire and iron will of all the people is of tremendous significance. With this, the position of our state as a nuclear nation has become irreversible.

If our nuclear policy is to be changed now, the world has to be changed, and so should the political and military environment on the Korean peninsula.

There will never be such a thing as our abandonment of the nuclear weapons or denuclearization first, nor will there be any negotiations to this end or bargaining chip in these processes.

The nuclear weapons represent our nation’s dignity and honour; they mean the absolute might of our Republic and a source of the great pride of the Korean people.

As long as there exist nuclear weapons and remains imperialism on the earth, and as long as the United States and its vassal forces refuse to stop their anti-DPRK manoeuvrings, our journey of building up the nuclear forces will not come to an end.

Our Republic’s nuclear forces represent the destiny of the country and the people and their lasting prestige–this is our steadfast stand.

We have drawn the line of no retreat regarding our nuclear weapons so that there will be no longer any bargaining over them. Herein lies the great importance of the legalization of the policy of the nuclear forces.

The event has made the peace-loving stand of the government of our Republic and our policy of the nation’s nuclear forces more transparent and justifiable.

It is a desire of humanity to live in a peaceful world free from aggression and war.

Yet, peace does not come of its own accord simply because they are desirous of it; it is something that we can achieve and defend only when we are strong enough to contain the imperialist tyranny.

Our Republic’s legalization of the policy of the nuclear forces constitutes a righteous blow to the imperialists who are violating and disrupting the right to independence and peace.

Our Republic’s nuclear forces exist and will come into use to defend our territory, people and self-respect and global peace and security from the imperialist tyranny, and not to pursue intervention in the internal affairs of other nations or hegemony. Accordingly, they in no way pose any threat to those nations and peoples that are friendly to us and desirous of peace.

For their inherent characteristics, the standards and principles of management, operation and other matters related with nuclear weapons should be clearly stipulated by law.

Otherwise, they might fall into an uncontrollable state to be misused for other purpose, or employed in pursuance of any unjustifiable interests, driving humanity into a horrible nuclear holocaust at any moment.

The current law on the policy of our Republic’s nuclear forces clearly stipulates detailed provisions, such as the mission and composition of the nuclear forces, control and command over them, principles and conditions for their use, and their safe maintenance and protection.

Such being the case, the lawfully accords with the desire of humanity for justice and peace, and there is no room for anyone to pick a quarrel with, or question, our nuclear forces in the future.

The legal weapon, provided to reliably guarantee the historic advance towards the comprehensive development of our own style of socialism, constitutes, together with the proud victories and successes achieved this year, an epoch-making occasion in remarkably raising the fighting spirit of all the people.

This year the government of our Republic has been faced with the heavy task of building a high road to fulfilling the five-year plan set out by the Eighth Party Congress.

Every part of the efforts to carry it out has encountered unprecedented trials and ordeals, but our struggle has been more courageous and progressive, and has borne more valuable fruits.

We overcame the threatening public health crisis, the first of its kind since the founding of our state, in a short span of time by waging a tenacious struggle based on single-hearted unity, the unity of one mind and one body, and defended the security of the state and the people by turning the whole country back to the state of cleanness–this is a great victory we have achieved this year.

In the face of the doubts of the whole world, we displayed to the full the politico-ideological might and superiority of the socialist system by bringing the unprecedented anti-epidemic war to a victorious conclusion at the earliest date possible, and this instilled greater confidence and pride in the people across the country and actively encouraged them to make more dynamic efforts for socialist construction.

In addition to the most serious epidemic crisis, natural disasters hit the country. However, all the people have redoubled their efforts with no sign of pessimism, disappointment, fear and despair, persistently pushing ahead with this year’s formidable struggle tasks including the immediate farming work and major construction projects. These a real so miraculous achievements in which we ought to take pride.

Such key industrial sectors as the metallurgical, chemical, electric-power, coal-mining industries and rail transport, the buttresses of ourself-supporting economy, and several other sectors directly related to improving the people’s standard of living have scored laudable successes in fulfilling their production plans by waging an offensive struggle.

Unified guidance and management of the overall state affairs including the economic work is being further intensified with the socialist character being restored, and long-range projects are being designed and pressed forward with an eye to decades in the future, laying foundations and assets for the country’s economic development and promotion of the people’s wellbeing.

Sci-tech research has been decisively turned into that for solving the practical problems in. accordance with pragmatic plans and objectives, the country’s education is developing in a balanced way and with orientation towards training practically competent talents, the public health sector has gained valuable experience with which to deal with any type of epidemic and other public health crisis, and other meaningful progress has been made this year in developing socialist culture.

The victories and successes we have achieved this year clearly testify to the fact that our Republic is vigorously advancing towards comprehensive development and prosperity without any sign of stagnation, marking time and frustration, overcoming the subjective and objective challenges in all sectors.

Comrades,

Our Republic, holding higher the banner of independence and justice, has assumed a heavy duty for the times and history, and this demands a more vigorous struggle and advance and a greater victory.

It is without doubt that all the reactionary forces, shocked a tour Republic’s political measure of legalizing the policy of the nuclear forces, will surely turn out to be evermore desperate and relentless.

The challenges and obstacles lurking in our way ahead will never be removed unless the hostile forces get out of their deeply-ingrained and instinctive delusion that someday they might completely disarm us of the nuclear armaments and make our system collapse by employing such stereotyped tricks as threats and intimidation, sanctions and allurement.

The world will watch with keen interest how our people’s choice of building a powerful socialist country will be kept, how the DPRK will carry out its determination and what other amazing miracles will be worked on this land.

To grow stronger in the face of trials and to steadily develop and advance by building on the successes already gained is our Republic’s unique trait which has been proven in the course it has followed.

As this immutable law dictates, we should continue to grow stronger in the future, too, and accomplish the struggle tasks we set out to do in an unconditional and perfect manner with no alteration on the road of our choice.

Today the government of our Republic is faced with the task of thoroughly maintaining and implementing the Party’s lines and policies to achieve fresh innovations and development befitting the prestige of our state in every field.

To enhance our ultimate strength into infinity and make our armed forces more invincible by giving top priority and importance to building up the national defence capability–this is the primary revolutionary task facing the government of our Republic.

In view of the geopolitical features and strategic position of our country and the prevailing situation created before our revolution, the absolute military supremacy of our state over the aggressive forces of imperialism poses as an indispensable requirement.

The United States, which felt a great fear it would face in the near future after witnessing the defence development in some sectors we have opened to the public in recent years, is now continuing to cling to the heinous moves of sanctions and blockade and, at the same time, committing a grave intimidation-oriented sabre-rattling while hurling its nuclear strike weapons on a large scale around the Korean peninsula.

The present south Korean regime, too, is trumpeting about the strengthening of the south Korea-US combined defence posture by improving the executive ability of the south Korea-US” extended deterence” and the enhancing of “deterence” and” reaction capability “by building what they call “Korean-style three-axis system,” asserting the brigandish logic of containing us to make up for its army’s military inferiority; it is stepping up dangerous military manoeuvrings and modernization of armaments which further aggravate the military tension in the region.

Such serious circumstances show that the military situation around our state has assumed a protracted nature, going from bad to worse, and, accordingly, we should be thoroughly prepared for them.

However, the situation aggravated by the enemy’s moves has provided excellent conditions and environment for us to develop our military forces more rapidly and, more importantly, justness for strengthening our self-defence capability and inevitable justification for building it upon a priority basis.

The Ministry of National Defence and the defence industry of the Republic will take the prevailing situation as the most favourable opportunity to build up the military capability.

Our defence industry should correctly adhere to the planned orientation of its development true to the idea of defence development strategy put forward by the Party Congress, and speed up full steam the development of military hardware of a new generation for modern warfare.

Most importantly, it is imperative to steadily expand the space for the operation of tactical nukes an diversify their application means on a higher stage so as to enhance the combat reliability an deficiency of operational application of our nuclear forces, thus making the nuclear combat posture consolidated in every way.

It is also necessary to steadily step up the deployment of cutting-edge strategic and tactical weapon systems for combat and direct all efforts to remarkably strengthening the war deterrent of the country.

We should further strengthen the politico-ideological might unique to our state and give fullest play to it in all sectors.

All our people are firmly united with one ideology and will and with noble virtues and human feeling, and make devoted efforts for the prosperity of their country–this is the advantage unique to our country and the motive force that brings about all great miracles on this land.

The might of single-hearted unity–the invincible might of our style of socialism and the most powerful weapon of our state–should be further consolidated in ideology, purpose and moral obligation.

We must thoroughly apply the people-first politics of our Party in the overall state affairs and intensify the activities of state power to ensure that all the people take an active part in the political affairs as masters of the state and society.

We should in still in all the members of society the pride and dignity that our ideology, our system, our culture and our lifestyle are the best, and inspire them to continue to give full play to the collectivist spirit, communist virtues and beautiful traits of our society.

Our country will always prosper without any vacillation when all the people remain faithful to their civic duties while putting the interests of the state and the collective first in their consideration and live and work as genuine socialist working people who devote their patriotic mind for the development and prosperity of their country.

We should direct great efforts to preparing all the people and service personnel of the People’s Army to be vanguard class fighters and combatants who firmly safeguard their socialist country with a steadfast viewpoint on the archenemy and other enemies, and thus consolidate our politico-ideological position and class position.

The government of the Republic should dynamically push forward the struggle for implementing the five-year plan for national economic development and follow up the success in the next stage.

The most important revolutionary task facing the government is to definitely consolidate the foundations for achieving the comprehensive development of our own style of socialism and satisfactorily solve such urgent problems concerning the improvement of the people’s living standards as the problems of food and consumer goods by implementing the five-year plan without fail.

The five-year plan is aimed at advancing towards sustained economic growth and remarkable improvement of the people’s living standards on the basis of the economic situation of the country and the actual feasibilities.

When the five-year plan is implemented, the over all national economy will be put on a growth orbit with its work system, the ties among its sectors and its self-supporting foundations being readjusted and reinforced, and substantial changes will be brought about in solving the problems of food, clothing and housing for the people.

Actually, according to the strategy of readjustment and reinforcement, the lifeline and integrity of the country’s economy have been further strengthened, many irrationalities rectified in the economic management, and normalization of production, renovation of production lines and provision of domestic raw and other materials actively promoted over the past one year and eight months. In particular, a vigorous drive for building 50000 flats in Pyongyang and for provincial construction and rural construction was launched, opening up a bright prospect for solving the housing problem.

As was clarified at the Eighth Party Congress, the GDP would increase by more than 40 percent and the production of consumer goods by more than 30 percent by the end of 2025 as compared to 2020. This shows that carrying out the five-year plan will provide a guarantee for giving an impetus to economic development of the country and the improvement of the people’s living standards and for marching confidently towards a more gigantic struggle of the next stage.

Although the economic difficulties facing us now are severe, the government of the Republic,which has taken responsibility for the destiny and livelihood of the people, should set a correct orientation of struggle for implementing the five-year plan and execute it forcefully, and thereby achieve good results without fail.

The Cabinet, as the country’s economic headquarters, should properly regulate economic construction and development in the direction of strictly supervising the overal economic work and pushing ahead with the work as a whole.

As the Cabinet is dealing with the overall economic work of the country, it is important for it to efficiently plan and direct the undertakings for developing the national economy as a whole in a simultaneous and balanced way.

…

The Cabinet should focus on the key sectors which are the cornerstone of the country’s economy, and at the same time be concerned about, responsible for and take care of other economic sectors and the people’s livelihood as a whole.

The system and order of placing the country’s economic work under the control of the Cabinet are getting stronger. To keep with this, the Cabinet should take a proper control of the overall production and other economic activities, ensure an organic link and cooperation among economic sectors, and take practical and timely measures for boosting the sectors that are lagging behind or backward. In this way it can ensure balance, smoothness and efficiency of the country’s economic work.

It should put major and sustained efforts into agricultural production and the development of light industry so as to settle the problems of food and consumer goods in the near future.

All the economic policies of our Party and government are geared to providing the people with an affluent life with nothing to envy by fully satisfying their material and economic needs.

The socialist construction we are pressing on with is, to all intents and purposes, a struggle for building an ideal society the people are desirous of and dream about. Therefore, the more the struggle is intensified, the more substantial results it should beget for the benefit of the people.

If we fail to properly solve even elementary problems arising in the people’s living, making the people have a hard time on and on, then our effort for economic work would be futile, no matter how hard we try for it.

What is most urgent in stabilizing and improving the people’s living is to solve the problems of food and consumer goods.

During the five-year plan period, we should hit the national target of grain production without fail to supply the people with enough food, and increase production in light industry both in quality and quantity to solve the problems of daily necessaries and basic food stuffs satisfactorily.

An important task to this end is to put farming on a stable footing, increase its productivity, change the structure of grain production and improve grain procurement and food supply.

As farming conditions and environment are expected to turn more unfavourable, it is necessary to take measures to cope with them.

Scientific and technological measures like the seed revolution should be taken as the main link in the whole chain off arming so as to have a high and stable harvest without being affected by any change in the climatic conditions. The whole country should be mobilized to provide labour assistance to the countryside, and sufficient amounts of materials supplied to meet the demands of the yearly farming.

Officials, in particular, should regard unfavourable climatic conditions as a fait accompli, conduct an overall examination of agricultural production and, in line with this, give guidance over farming in a scientific and planned way.

An important way to reduce the imbalance in agricultural production and increase its stability is to rehabilitate the irrigation facilities and bring them to perfection.

The whole country should turn out in the effort to carry out the project of rebuilding the irrigation facilities without fail in two or three years by restoring or readjusting what have been destroyed or aged and by installing more where necessary.

The area of cultivation of wheat and its output have begun to increase this year; in the future, they should be increased year after year. Along with this, the work of properly storing and processing the crop should be conducted in parallel so that the policy of the Party and government for improving the people’s diet can prove its worth in reality.

…

The effort for rural rejuvenation should be stepped up under the banner of the rural revolution programme in the new era.

Rural rejuvenation precisely means the solving of the socialist rural question and the struggle to defend socialism.

As is clarified in the rural revolution programme in the new era, the first and foremost task in this regard is to enlighten the agricultural workers.

Only when the level of consciousness of the agricultural workers, masters of the rural revolution, is raised, can they have a clear understanding of the rural revolution programme in the new era, play the core and leading role in implementing it and contribute positively to further developing the socialist countryside as required by the rapidly-changing times.