On the occasion of 26th anniversary of demise of the Great Leader President Kim Il Sung

Entering the modern times, Korea with 5,000-year-long history and brilliant culture gradually weakened in national power owing to the policy of flunkeyism and dependence on outside forces of the feudal Joson dynasty and was reduced to a theatre of competition for the powers. In the end, it was placed under the Japanese military occupation since 1905.

It was none other than the great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung who saved the Korean nation from the miserable fate of a ruined nation.

He was born in Mangyongdae, Pyongyang on April 15, Juche 1(1912) and embarked on the road of revolutionary struggle for Korea’s liberation in his teens. In the course of groping for the road of the Korean revolution, he authored the Juche idea and the Songun idea(army-first idea) and commanded the anti-Japanese revolutionary struggle for two decades under its banner, finally achieving the historic cause of Korea’s liberation on August 15 Juche 34(1945).

After his triumphal return to the liberated homeland, he founded the Workers’ Party of Korea without delay, carried out the democratic reforms, including the land reform, nationalization of key industrial establishments and enforcement of the Law on Gender Equality, and founded a regular armed force. Based on these achievements, he founded the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the first people’s democratic state in the East, on September 9, Juche 37(1948).

He creditably safeguarded the sovereignty and dignity of the DPRK in the Korean War(1950-1953) provoked by the allied imperialist forces in an attempt to stifle the two-year-old Republic in its cradle. He carried out the post-war rehabilitation and the socialist revolution in a short period and led the socialist construction of several stages to victory, thus turning the DPRK into a socialist power, independent in politics, self-sufficient in the economy and self-reliant in defence.

He regarded “The People Are My God” as his lifetime motto and his benevolent politics got a people-centred socialist system deeply rooted in the DPRK.

He advanced the fundamental principles and ways for Korea’s reunification, including the Three Principles for National Reunification, the Ten-Point Programme for the Great Unity of the Whole Nation and the Plan on Founding the Democratic Federal Republic of Koryo(DFRK), and devoted his all for the national reunification cause until the last day of his life.

He defined independence, peace and friendship as the basic ideals of the DPRK’s foreign policy and enhanced its international prestige through his energetic external activities. Working as head of state and veteran of world politics for nearly half a century, he made immortal contributions to developing and strengthening the socialist and non-aligned movements.

It is not fortuitous that former U.S. President Jimmy Carter said that President Kim Il Sung was greater than the three American Presidents who had represented the nation-building and destiny of the United States – George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln – put together.

The DPRK conferred the title of Generalissimo on him on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of his birth. Though he passed away on July 8, Juche 83(1994), he is always alive in the hearts of the Korean people and the world progressives as the founding father of socialist Korea, pioneer of the cause of independence of humankind, eternal President of the DPRK and the Sun of Juche.

The Great Leader Comrade Kim Il Sung is an Outstanding Politician Who Made Immortal Contributions to the Accomplishment of the Cause of Global Independence

We will greet the 26th year of the passing away of the great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung in the historic period when the world progressive people are waging a struggle to defend sovereignty and dignity of the nations and countries amid the complicated international situations and all kinds of challenges.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung is not only the founding father of socialist Korea who built up our fatherland, once eclipsed in the world map, as a dignified state which is independent, self-reliant and self-defensive holding aloft the banner of independence for the first time in history, but also an outstanding statesman who pioneered and led the cause of global independence into victory.

The contributions made by the great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung to the cause of global independence is being engraved deeper and deeper in the hearts of the world progressive mankind with the lapse of time, and it is shining as the banner illuminating the future of independence and justice in such an intricate international political situation of the 21st century.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea(DPRK) releases this commemorative article on the occasion of the meaningful Sun’s Day in order to hand down the immortal exploits of the great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung who smashed the high-handed acts, arbitrariness, aggression and domination attempts of the imperialists and made a vigorous advancement of the cause of global independence while leading the historic trend of the 20th century along the road of independence.

Ideas, Theories and Policies Advanced for Global Independence,Strengthening and Development of the Anti-Imperialist Independent Forces

In the history of mankind, the 20th century was marked as the one of great change achieved through a continuous gigantic struggle of the people for independence who had emerged as masters of history.

Mankind has gained much more intensive aspiration and desire to lead an independent life against all sorts of domination and subordination as it entered into 20th century, and it has become a trend of the history where nobody can hold in check the movement of independence and justice.

After the World War II, many countries and nations in Asia, Africa and Latin America achieved national independence, free from the colonial rule of the imperialists and the flames spread in the world to launch the movement to achieve national liberation from the colonial rule and conduct a struggle against imperialism.

In the meantime, the imperialists and domination forces committed frantic attempts to countervail the world progressive people in their struggle to oppose all sorts of domination and subordination and go along the road of independence.

The imperialists and domination forces grew in fear of the unprecedented width and depth of the struggle of the people aspiring to independence and continued to perpetrate aggressive, subversive and destructive attempts of interference in all parts of the world to stop the above trend.

The imperialists and domination forces competitively took parts in the disputes of developing countries under the pretext of “assistance” and “protection” and remained undisguised in their attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of those countries. Worse still, they made a wanton violation of the sovereignties of other countries while contending against each other to take hold of the area of major resources as well as military and strategic strongholds.

The cause of the independence of the world people has been faced with a grave challenge.

The development of such a situation admitted of no further delay to wage a vigorous struggle to smash the attempts of the U.S. imperialists and other reactionary forces holding high the banner of independence against imperialism and build a new independent world free from domination and subordination.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung saw through the common aspiration of mankind and the historic task set by the times with his own gifted wisdom and advanced the idea and theory on making the whole world independent and put forth the polices for its realization.

The great leader threw the light up on how the human being can hew out his destiny in an independent way for the first time in history by founding the immortal Juche idea, the revolutionary idea of independence and ushered in a new era, an era of independence in the history of mankind.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung said as follows:

“The progressive people of the world must further intensify the trend towards independence in our times and thus win independence across the whole world.”

An independent world is the one in which all forms of colonialism are completely wiped out and the sovereignty of every state and nation is realized.

Only by making the world independent, can the world people build new thriving societies where they lead free and happy life without any domination and subordination, put an end to aggression and war, and build a new world where mankind can live peacefully.

The great leader put forward the policy on making the whole world independent in his series of works such as his August Juche 56(1967) classic work of “Let Us Intensify the Anti-Imperialist, Anti-US Struggle”, his October Juche 57(1968) classic work of “The Great Anti-Imperialist Revolutionary Cause of the Asian, African and Latin American Peoples Is Invincible” and his April Juche 71(1982) Policy Speech delivered at the Joint Meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea(WPK) and Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK.

To defend independence; this is what the great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung defined as the common goal of the struggle of the world people.

Independence is life and soul of not only the human being but also of a country and nation.

It is only when we safeguard independence that we can eradicate all forms of domination and subordination on a global scale and build a new world where everyone can lead independent and creative life.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung clarified to the world revolutionary people the common target of the struggle to safeguard independence.

Imperialism and dominationism are counterrevolutionary currents which run counter to the trend of times that aspire to independence, and those are the common target of struggle of world revolutionary people.

Infringing upon the sovereignty of another country, oppressing and controlling other nations are all examples of dominationism regardless of its form, its size and social system of a country.

If we fail to overcome dominationism, we can neither achieve national independence nor ensure the independent development of a country. We also cannot build a new independent world free from all forms of domination and subordination.

The great leader said that all the revolutionary people and those in newly-emerging countries, who stand for independence, should spearhead their attacks to oppose all kinds of domination forces.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung, in order to build a new independent world, called upon the world people to close ranks under the slogan of “Let the World People Who Safeguard Independence Be United!”.

As the great leader advanced a new strategic slogan on uniting world people who safeguard independence, we were provided with a guideline to form properly the world revolutionary forces in line with the trend of the times.

The policy on realizing world independence put forward by the great leader has become a militant banner that rouses the revolutionary people around the world to the struggle for realizing independence of the country and nation by correctly reflecting the demand of our times and the aspiration of the people.

Because of this, independence has become a clear symbol of an image of the great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung as a peerless great man, and it is shining as a historical term of praising his sacred revolutionary life and immortal achievements.

In order to make the whole world independent, the great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung conducted his external activities vigorously to strengthen the unity among the world people who safeguard independence and the unity of independent forces against imperialism.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung paid primary attention to strengthening socialist forces by developing the friendly and cooperative relations with socialist countries and consolidating their unity.

The great leader raised the ways in a more profound way to strengthen unity and cohesion between the socialist countries.

The great leader pointed out that, in order that socialist countries strengthen their unity, following principles should be maintained; that is to develop state relations based on the spirit of complete equality, reciprocity, respect for national independence and mutual assistance, regardless of the size of a country and for the communist and workers’ party to seek mutual respect and cooperation on equal terms.

During his lifetime, he conducted unremitting visits to various socialist countries in Asia and Europe and on these occasions, he elucidated principles on smashing the anti-socialist maneuvers of the imperialists and on defending the socialist cause while strengthening the bonds of friendship and unity with these countries.

Particularly, he formed a noble moral sense of comradeship with the Chinese leaders and conducted his tireless efforts to consolidate and develop the historical tradition of friendship between Korea and China which stood the test of the time in the long journey of bloody struggle against the Japanese imperialists.

Because of this, Chinese leaders looked back with deep emotions when Comrade Kim Jong Un, chairman of the WPK and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK made his first visit to China that President Kim Il Sung visited China more than 40 times in his lifetime and established deep feeling of friendship with the older generation leaders of China including Chairman Mao Zedong and Premier Zhou Enlai. They also recalled with deep emotions that friendship between Korea and China is a noble legacy and a common treasure tendered and gardened personally by the older generation leaders of the two parties and two countries.

The great leader invited the leading officials including the Party and state leaders from various countries to our country where he had a serious discussion with them on the issue of developing the friendly and cooperative relations and other issues of mutual concern and encouraged them to adhere to the end the principle of independence against imperialism and the principle of socialism.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung also showed a deeper attention to strengthening and developing the Non-Aligned Movement(NAM).

The great leader, who paid a closer attention to strengthening and developing the NAM from the very beginning of its inception on a historical stage, clarified his stand for our country to be a member of the NAM and worked out proactive steps for its realization.

Thus, the DPRK became a full member state of the NAM in August, Juche 64(1975). This holds a great significance in widening the theater of external activities of our Republic as well as in strengthening and developing the NAM.

The great leader put forward important tasks of developing this Movement through his works such as classic immortal work of “The Non-Aligned Movement Is a Mighty Anti-Imperialist Revolutionary Force of Our Times” which he wrote in December, Juche 64(1975), shortly after the entry of our country into the NAM.

The great leader sent delegations to important meetings, including the NAM Conference of Foreign Ministers held in New Delhi in February, Juche 70(1981) and the 7th, 8th and 9th NAM Summits that were held respectively in March, Juche 72(1983), September, Juche 75(1986) and September, Juche 78(1989). Through this, he saw to it that the NAM member states display all their sincere efforts to overcome antagonism, conflict and dispute and move towards unity.

The great leader, in order to strengthen the unity and cohesion of the NAM made it clear through his several works such as his Conclusion on “For The Development Of The Non-Aligned Movement” at the Joint Meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK and the Central People’s Committee of the DPRK held in June, Juche 75(1986) where he clarified the principled issues to be held fast to by the NAM countries including the issues of remaining faithful to the fundamental ideals and principles of this Movement as well as the issues of solving all the problems of differences of views and disputes by means of negotiation.

The great leader said that it is essential for the NAM countries to enhance struggle against imperialism and colonialism and all member states should be firmly united and wage a joint struggle against imperialism and colonialism. He also said independent development should be ensured by promoting the economic and technical cooperation between the member states.

When the NAM was at a difficult time due to the separation moves of the imperialist and domination forces, he said that all member states should defend intrinsic traditions and nature of this Movement and firmly maintain independence. He also said that member states should neither be allured by the “aid” from the outside domination forces nor be taken in by their alienation and separation moves.

He also pointed out that any dispute, under all circumstances, should be resolved through negotiations out of desire for unity while saying that the Movement be in a broad united front from the principle of neither interfering into the internal affairs of other country nor pursuing a privileged status. This is how, he said, the Movement can stand up to the aggressive and interfering attempts of all the domination forces with its own strategy of unity.

It is thanks to the energetic activities of the great leader that the imperialist and domination forces suffered a severe blow in their attempts to divide and undermine the Movement, and the Movement could develop in conformity with the independent desire and requirements of the world people.

A great turnaround was made in the struggle of the progressive people to build a new world under the outstanding leadership of the great leader who had wisely led the struggle to strengthen the unity of the anti-imperialist forces including the world socialist movement and the NAM.

Hold in Check the Aggression and War Maneuvers by the Imperialists andFirmly Safeguard the Global Peace and Security

It is a common desire and aspiration of all countries and nations to live in a new righteous and peaceful world.

Preventing war and defending peace is a prerequisite to save the mankind from the scourge of war and build a new independent world. This, however, cannot be realized of its own accord as long as imperialism, which lives on aggression and war, exists on earth.

The imperialists adopted a doctrine of “Dominating the World by Power” and intensified their attempts of aggression and war, resorting to a last ditch effort to maintain its hegemony by all possible means.

It was raised as the most pressing and important issue to smash reckless acts of the imperialists and defend peace and stability in realizing the cause of global independence.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung attached an important significance to the struggles to check and frustrate the imperialists’ moves of aggression and war and firmly safeguard global peace and security in stepping up the realization of global independence and he worked vigorously to that effect.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung taught as follows:

“The most urgent and solemn task now confronting the progressive people throughout the world is to oppose aggression and war and safeguard peace and independence.”

The great leader exposed and frustrated on a full scale the arms buildup and moves of aggression and war perpetrated by the imperialists in all parts of the world under the signboard of “peace”.

The great leader brought to light before the world the US moves for a nuclear war and its aggressive acts against other countries and sounded an alarm to all peace-loving people of the world to stay alert to US attempts for aggression and a new war under the cloak of “peace”.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung clarified principled issues that in order to prevent war and safeguard peace, disarmament should be realized and aggressive army and military bases in other countries should be dismantled.

He stressed that countries should be vigilant to the attempts of the imperialists aimed at disarming the socialist countries under the signboards of “disarmament” and “détente” to attain superiority in power. He also underlined the importance of fighting against the armed interference and military aggression of imperialists upon other countries.

The great leader strongly condemned and denounced before the world the illegitimacy of the gangster-like acts of aggression of the imperialists every time they committed armed intervention and acts of aggression in many parts of the world.

In his speech “For A Free and Peaceful New World”, made in the opening of the 85th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union held in Pyongyang in April, Juche80(1991), he stressed that in order to safeguard peace, all countries and nations should wage a worldwide joint struggle to maintain independence, oppose policy of power and prevent aggression and war.

The great leader saw through the main trends of the developing times that aspire to independence and the significance of realizing independence in Europe and Japan in checking and frustrating the new U.S. provocative acts of war and paid great attention to solving the above issues.

The great leader invited influential figures from several European countries to DPRK and had many talks and discussions with them during which he supported and encouraged the political independence, “neutral politics” and policies of easing tensions introduced in European countries. He also exchanged opinions with them on certain issues concerning the independence of Europe.

Along with this, the great leader paid deep attention to the independence of Japan that became the subordinated ally of the U.S. in Asia.

The great leader focused on the demilitarization and neutralization of Japan in achieving its independence and encouraging it to strengthen the economic and technological cooperation with developing countries on the principles of independence, equality and mutual benefit.

The great leader gave answers to the question put by the editor-in-chief of “Sekai”, Japanese Political Magazine in June, Juche74(1985) as follows: the U.S. will not be able to provoke a war alone in Asia if Japan enforces independent policy, free from its policy pursuant to the US. This will guarantee lasting peace in Asia and people will live in peace without war. I believe that personages from all walks of life and various political parties of Japan should strive to make Japan independent. No matter who comes to power in Japan, it will make a great contribution to the cause of peace for its people if it takes a step towards independence. War brings disadvantages to Japan also and we hope that Japan will no longer blindly follow the US in the future.

The great leader supported and encouraged all the peace-loving people of the world to be united in checking and frustrating the moves aggression and war of the imperialists and defending global peace and security.

The great leader penetrated deeply into the common desire and interests of the peace-loving people to live in a world where aggression and war, subordination and oppression do not exist and he worked energetically to check and frustrate the imperialists’ moves of arms build-up and war provocation by dint of unity, overcoming differences in ideology, political views, social system and belief.

Especially in the international gatherings such as the global conference of journalists for anti-imperialism, friendship and peace held in Pyongyang in July, Juche72(1983), the great leader called upon all the peace-loving people of the world to smash the imperialists’ attempts of aggression and war and wage a joint struggle to safeguard global peace and security.

As written above, the vigorous activities of the great leader to make all the countries and nations maintain independence by frustrating the imperialists’ aggression and war maneuvers and to encourage peace-loving people of the world to launch vigorous anti-war and peace campaign served as a powerful driving force in safeguarding peace and security of Asia and the world.

Active Efforts to Establish Equitable and Independent International Order andRealize Genuine International Justice

The great leader made immortal contributions towards smashing the old international order of domination and subordination made by the imperialist domination forces and establishing a fair and independent international order and realizing genuine international justice.

Even after World War II, the imperialists sought to maintain the old international order which they framed during the days of establishing their colonial rules and infringed upon the sovereignties of developing countries and plundered them barbarously.

Due to such an order, many developing and NAM countries were wantonly infringed upon in their sovereignties even after they had gained national independence. All this further increased the gap between the rich and the poor in the world.

It is from this background that it became imperative to replace the old international order established by the imperialists with a new one so as to achieve the independent development of many developing countries.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung said as follows:

“In order to build the new world aspired to by mankind, it is necessary to abolish the unequal old international order in all fields of politics, the economy and culture and establish an equitable new international order.”

The great leader prioritized the political field and put forth as a pressing task to end all sorts of domination and subordination and establish genuine international political relations based on justice and democracy and exerted his great efforts in the struggle for its realization.

He directed primary efforts to ensuring that the NAM and newly-emerging countries put an end to all forms of prerogatives and arbitrariness of the imperialists and encouraging them in their efforts to transform all irrational international organizations into fair and righteous ones that serve the interests of all the people in the world.

He, in particular, made strenuous efforts to ensure that the NAM countries frustrate the prerogative acts of the imperialist forces with unified actions in many international meetings including the UN General Assembly and address all the issues arising in the world political field in conformity with the will and interests of the NAM member states.

Its good example is the political declaration which was adopted at the 4th NAM Summit convened in the capital city of Algeria in Juche 62(1973). The statement declared the resolution on transforming the big power-centered world political structure and establishing a democratic international order where all states, regardless of size, can freely participate in the discussions of international issues.

The great leader wisely led the struggle to establish a new international economic order based on the principles of independence, equality and mutual benefit.

Economic dependence inevitably leads to political dependence and economic subordination results in political subordination.

When a country fails to achieve economic liberation and self-reliance and is economically dependent upon big countries, the country is doomed to be dominated by those big countries in the political field as well, making it impossible to build a fair international relations and a new independent world.

The great leader took a deep insight into the requirement of the times that all countries and nations cannot achieve economic self-reliance and complete political independence unless the old international economic order, the product of colonialist system and the means for exploitation and plunder of the imperialists is demolished. He then wisely led developing countries and progressive people to carve out their path by dint of South-South cooperation under the banner of collective self-reliance and to build self-reliant national economies.

South-South cooperation is an international movement of the people of developing countries to achieve economic liberation and sovereignty after having accomplished the political independence.

The great leader saw to it that several international conferences of great importance in developing South-South cooperation and realizing economic self-reliance of the NAM countries be convened in the DPRK.

The Pyongyang Symposium of the NAM and other developing countries on increasing food and agricultural production was held in August, Juche 70(1981), followed by the 1st Conference of Ministers for Education & Culture of the NAM and Other Developing Countries in September, Juche 72(1983) and the Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting of the NAM Countries on South-South Cooperation in June, Juche 76(1987) amid the great interest of the world.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung delivered speeches during the conferences on the titles of “For The Development Of Agriculture In African Countries”, “For The Development Of The National Culture Of The Newly-Emerging Countries” and “Let Us Develop South-South Cooperation”. These served as a guideline for the peoples of the NAM and developing countries in their efforts to build a new society.

In order to support the people of the NAM and developing countries for self-reliance in economy, the great leader saw to it that the Research Institute for Agricultural Science be established in Tanzania and Guinea and experimental farms be set up in other African countries in the vicinity. He also dispatched competent agricultural scientists and technicians from the DPRK and provided those countries with selfless aid and assistance for the development of their industry and national culture.

This greatly encouraged the people of the NAM and developing countries who turned out in the building of a new society under the banner of anti-imperialism and independence.

The great leader led the progressive journalists and pressmen of the world to fight staunchly against the maneuvers of aggression and war of imperialists and safeguard peace and independence so that they can carry out to the full their sacred mission and role entrusted upon them by the times and people and contribute to the cause of global independence.

The great leader, with a deep interest in public information of the NAM countries in particular, has made a comprehensive clarification of the principles in relation to information of the NAM in his speech delivered at the 4th NAM Conference of Ministers of Information that was convened in the DPRK in June, Juche 82(1993). He stated that we can neither safeguard the independence of peoples in the progressive countries of the world nor implement the principle of justice in international relations under the existing international order of information that is monopolized by the imperialists.

Indeed, thanks to the outstanding leadership of the great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung, the 20th century could attain its distinguished position in history as the era of independence and the cause of independence of humanity could progress along the path of development and victory braving through trials of history.

During his lifetime, from just after the liberation of the country, the great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung visited 87 countries on 54 occasions. He met with more than a total of 70,000 foreigners, including 120 heads of state, thus making immortal contribution to the realization of the cause of global independence.

The great leader is a great saint and a peerless great man who achieved tremendous accomplishments incomparable to those of any other great man in the world by devoting his all to the cause of global independence.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung will live forever in the hearts of all the people as the eternal sun of mankind at the present and also in the future for the immortal feats he achieved in the cause of global independence.

* * *

The immortal history of leadership of the great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung who made great contribution to the realization of the cause of global independence was brilliantly succeeded by the great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il.

During the harshest of all times when the allied imperialist forces made all sorts of frantic efforts in an attempt to demolish our socialist system, the great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il firmly safeguarded socialism, the dignity of our nation and peace and security of the world with Songun politics and thus made a great contribution to the cause of realizing global independence.

The great general put forth the idea that all countries and nations can achieve independent development and prosperity only when they maintain Juche character and national character. The idea set a milestone for the countries in their efforts to resolutely shatter the imperialists’ moves of domination, subordination, aggression and interference and victoriously propel the struggle to build an independent world.

He also paid deep attention to the development of relations with countries aspiring for peace and conducted foreign activities with vigor to the end of his life in order to build an independent new world.

The respected Supreme Leader Comrade Kim Jong Un is leading to victory the cause of global independence under the ideals of independence, peace and friendship, true to the noble intentions of the great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung and the great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il.

In his various works including “The Great Kim Il Sung is the enteral leader of our Party and our people” and “The Cause of the Great Party of Comrade Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il is Ever-Victorious”, the respected Supreme Leader compiled the immortal exploits of the great leaders into a comprehensive and systematic whole.

At the 7th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the respected Supreme Leader made a scientific analysis and assessment of the current international situation and on that basis he gave comprehensive answers to the issues of principle in realizing the global independence and is carrying out energetic revolutionary activities for its implementation.

The respected Supreme Leader wisely led the DPRK to attain the proud status of a world-class military power that no powerful foe dares to provoke as well as a strategic state recognized by the world. He is now advancing the cause of global independence along the road of victory by firmly safeguarding global peace and security.

The respected Supreme Leader Comrade Kim Jong Un is the destiny and future of our revolution and the cause of global independence and the symbol of victory and glory.

Thanks to the respected Supreme Leader Comrade Kim Jong Un, the invaluable revolutionary exploits of the great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung who has made an immortal contribution to the cause of global independence will shine for all eternity along with the history of international relations.