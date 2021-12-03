On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Press Statement

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary Of State

On December 3 International Day of Persons with Disabilities,â¯the United Statesâ¯remains steadfast in our commitment and resolve toâ¯advanceâ¯the human rights of persons with disabilitiesâ¯at home andâ¯around the world.â¯ We urge foreign governments to engage persons with disabilities in the democratic process, to combat discriminationâ¯and abuse,â¯counterâ¯prejudice, and to protectâ¯their rights andâ¯ensure theirâ¯inclusionâ¯in all facets of lifeâ¯on an equal basis with otherâ¯people.

Around the world, policies related to elections and civic engagement are not fully inclusiveâ¯for persons with disabilities.â¯ Given the more than one billion personsâ¯livingâ¯with disabilities globally, thisâ¯widespread inaccessibilityâ¯is an enormous and untenable disenfranchisement.â¯ This Administration recognizes the values, talents, and contributionsâ¯thatâ¯persons with disabilities bring to the global community.â¯ That is why President Biden appointed Saraâ¯Minkaraâ¯to serve as U.S. Special Advisor on International Disability Rights – a role critical to ensuring disability-inclusive U.S. diplomacy and foreign assistance.â¯ Ourâ¯colleaguesâ¯around the worldâ¯with disabilities – Civilâ¯andâ¯Foreign Service, contractors,â¯eligible family members,â¯andâ¯locally employed staff – make us stronger.â¯â¯They bring creativity toâ¯our efforts to resolveâ¯entrenched problemsâ¯and drawâ¯onâ¯their lived experiencesâ¯toâ¯inform and strengthen our policies to promoteâ¯accessibility and inclusion.

The United States strives to be a model for diversity, equity, inclusion,â¯and accessibility,â¯to reflect one of our most fundamental values as a nation:â¯ Thatâ¯everyone is treated with dignity and respect.â¯ At the State Department,â¯weâ¯endeavorâ¯to uphold these values everyâ¯day, ensuring that ourâ¯colleaguesâ¯with disabilities thrive in the workplace.â¯â¯As part of the Summit for Democracyâ¯and in celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, weâ¯demonstrateâ¯this approach by convening leaders from all sectors of societyâ¯andâ¯representing democracies around the worldâ¯to identify innovative approaches and actions that promote disability-inclusive democracy.â¯â¯We know the best, most durable, and lasting solutions arise when governments embrace, respect, and integrate diverse perspectives from all communities, including persons with disabilities.

