Olympic Celebrations set for Gokwe

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) will this year take the Olympic Day Celebrations to Gokwe Centre with various activities lined up for the day.

The celebrations are running under the theme, “Let’s Move and Celebrate,” and will be held on June 22.

In a statement, ZOC said that the event is an opportunity for national federations to promote their sport codes.

“The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee is delighted to announce that the 2024 Olympic Day Celebrations will take place at St. Paul Primary School in Gokwe Centre, Midlands Province, on 22 June 2024.

“This year’s theme, “Let’s Move and Celebrate,” aims to promote physical activity, community engagement, and the Olympic spirit across all corners of Zimbabwe.

“Our decision to host this event in Gokwe Centre stems from our commitment to spread the gospel of Olympism and Olympic Values to every part of the country.

“By choosing Gokwe Centre, we are ensuring that the message of unity, friendship, and fair play reaches diverse communities, fostering a deeper appreciation of these values nationwide.

“The celebrations will see participation from various National Federations in partnership with ZOC to make this day a success and to leave a lasting legacy for the Gokwe community.

“We are calling upon stakeholders in Gokwe to join hands with us during this significant event, contributing to its success and ensuring a memorable experience for all participants,” reads the statement.