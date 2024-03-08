Old squad, no problem!

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER subduing the banter over CAPS United’s penchant for experienced players, Green Machine vice-captain Godknows Murwira yesterday said the Harare giants are focused more on fighting for honours in the 2024 Castle Lager Premiership season that begins tomorrow.

The Harare giants have a balanced squad of veterans and new blood after unveiling 11 new players during the off-season while also retaining 16 from the group that did duty last season.

Makepekepe in recent times has been referred to as an “old peoples’ home” because of the team’s age averages, which are dominated by players in the upper 20s and early 30s.

But, for Murwira, this should not be a factor.

“I can’t say much about that but what I can just promise them is that we will try and give them the best that we have,” said Murwira.

“After all this criticism, if you take it well, it will start giving you results. So, if we start winning they will not talk about what they were saying about the age, “chembere dzaLodza and stuff.” So we just need to focus and start on a positive and winning our games,” said Murwira.

Makepekepe will open their campaign with a home game against Chicken Inn but circumstances will force them to travel to Gweru to host the Gamecocks at Bata after it became clear yesterday that Rufaro will not be ready for re-opening in time for the start of the season.

They had pinned their hopes on the partial homologation of Rufaro as renovations continued. The team even trained at the venue yesterday morning and was satisfied with the pitch condition.

But a close inspection of the facility revealed that more work needed to be done especially in the changing rooms, toilets, and the surrounding areas that are still covered in rubble.

CAPS United players could also not use the changing rooms where the artisans were busy working on the walls, floors, and furnishings.

Despite the setback, CAPS United is ready for the big kick-off. They recently unveiled their squad anchored by tried and tested players such as two-time Soccer Star of the year Rodwell Chinyengetere, William Manondo, Devon Chafa, Phineas Bamusi, Hastings Chapusha, goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga, Ian Nyoni and Blessing Sarupinda.

Their new signings included veterans Bruce Kangwa, Brian Kadamanja, Lot Chiwunga, Jayden Bakari, Wayne Makuva, and Ralph Kawondera. CAPS United finished in eighth position last season, 20 points behind champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.

After six weeks of preparation, Murwira believes they can punch above their weight this season.

“Whenever you go off-season you get time to recover then you start preparing for the season during the pre-season. So there is no way that we are going to say that we are not prepared. Now is the time to demonstrate how far we have gone in terms of our readiness by playing competitive games. So everyone is raring to go,” said Murwira.

“It’s good we are playing a team like Chicken Inn; it’s a big game. It will help us gauge where we stand as a group in terms of performance, and if we can manage to take a positive result against Chicken Inn, then we can fight for honours this season.”

Makepekep has also roped in younger players like Simba Delroy Guda from Jadel Academy, Tapiwa Rusenza from Come Again and Junior Bunjira from Golden Eagles. Bunjira is son to CAPS United legend Alois Bunjira.

“The younger players need to push and work hard so that whenever they are given the chance they play very well. This is CAPS United; game time is not given on a silver platter. You have to sweat for it. You have to work yourself into the team,” said Murwira.

Coach Lloyd Chitembwe said they have had a hectic pre-season.

“I think as far as match readiness is concerned I am sure we are almost there and I’m quite happy with the progress that has been made as far as the factors of performance are concerned; that is the technical, physical, and tactical aspects.

“So, I am extremely happy. At the moment we find ourselves in a very good space. We started with the physical conditioning elements and in the third week we worked on the technical aspects.

“In the fourth and fifth, we were working on tactical work, and in the sixth week again we were working on the tactical and mental aspects.

“So, all in all, it has been a very hectic six-week programme and I am extremely happy about how we have gone about it. If there is anything that a coach is happy about is to see his players showing signs of happiness in work and that in itself gives me satisfaction,” said Chitembwe.