Old people’s home gets boost

Mutsawashe Mashandure

Herald Correspondent

The Melfort Old People’s Home has received a major boost from Delta Corporation, which spent US$12 000 to provide a greenhouse, water tank, irrigation piping, 100 laying chickens and 4 000 fish fingerlings, in a development expected to boost the nutrition of inmates.

The Roman Catholic-run home had its previous greenhouse destroyed in a veld fire last year.

Speaking during the handover ceremony recently, Delta Corporation general manager corporate affairs Mrs Patricia Murambinda said hoped that the donation would assist in taking care of the old people being cared for at the home.

“The projects will provide much-needed protein and vitamins for all at the home, as well as revenue for other essential needs,” she said. Mrs Murambinda said when Delta promises something, it will deliver.

“Today, we celebrate this milestone as we restore what has been lost,” she said, adding that they will continue supporting the home in different ways.

The Melfort Old People’s Home has 20 elderly people, 18 men and two women. The oldest is 103 while the youngest is 72.

A number of self-help projects have already been initiated for the elderly and they are getting nutritious food while the surplus is generating them income.

The projects include fish farming, goat rearing, rabbit husbandry, horticulture, and maize farming, integrating livestock, aquaculture, and crop farming, which has enabled Melfort Old People’s Home to achieve sustainable agro-ecological production.

The type of agriculture has resulted in the preservation of soil biodiversity and soil fertility through the recycling of nutrients and organic matter.

Apart from providing nutritious food and generating income, the agricultural activities are also providing the elderly with activities to keep them occupied and reduce boredom.

Father Kenneth Muguti from the Old People’s Home said: “This gesture is not just a corporate social responsibility but shows ‘ubuntu/ hunhu’ (humanity) as expected from the community to their elderly.

“As part of the assistance, the home’s projects include vegetable production, poultry farming, and fish farming that were implemented through support from Delta in 2019.

“These people were once as young as we are, and one day we are also going to be as old as they are. It is our collective role to look after them as we celebrate the gift of life,” said Fr Muguti.

The inmates thanked Delta for the support, with some saying they feel loved after being abandoned by family members.