Old Mazowe Road opens to the public today

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

THE first 7km section of the Chairman Mao Boulevard, formerly Old Mazowe Road from the Westgate roundabout to Gwebi River Crossing, is set to be opened to traffic today following the completion of its upgrade.

The scope of the road project included widening, resurfacing and remarking.

It’s opening is evidence of progress being made in the construction and upgrading of infrastructure by the Second Republic since 2018.

Some of the infrastructure, especially some roads in Harare, are being spruced up ahead of the 44th SADC Summit to be hosted in Zimbabwe.

Works on roads to be used during the SADC Summit are earmarked to have been completed by June 30.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development said the Second Republic was committed to improving motorists’ road experiences countrywide.

“The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, in conjunction with Bitumen World, is pleased to announce the reopening of Old Mazowe Road on June 17, 2024, following the road closure which started on March 24, 2024, to allow for its re-construction.

“The upgrade, which has included road widening, resurfacing and remarking has been aimed at improving the quality and safety of the road as well as the motoring public’s overall travel experience. Old Mazowe Road will now be open for public use for the first 7km from Westgate Roundabout up to the Gwebi River Crossing,” reads the statement.

The ministry said roadworks on other sections of Chairman Mao Boulevard are still being carried out.

Once completed, the road would be opened to motorists.

“We request that the public continue with their patience, support and cooperation to ensure that these works proceed safely.

“Please continue to drive safely and adhere to all traffic laws and regulations,” said the statement.

Transport Minister Felix Mhona last week indicated that Government was working around the clock to ensure everything was set for the successful hosting of the SADC Summit.

“I can say in general, we are above the desired target as we speak and we are still earmarking June 30 for our roads and the July 24 for our villas.

“On average, I can say we are now on 70 percent on all the major roads leading to the Parliament and new city and we also have a number of roads within the greater city where we are now around 50 percent.

“We also have our villas as you know, we have got about 18 villas and we have started receiving the panels, as I speak trucks are coming from Beira for the precast wall panels and we are on 50 percent on that particular section,” he said.