Old fridges to be converted to meet new energy-efficient standards

The new refrigerants are designed to enhance energy efficiency for cooling devices.

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

The Government will soon initiate a nationwide conversion of old refrigerators to meet new energy efficiency standards, including the use of environmentally friendly refrigerants.

This initiative will be overseen by the Sadc Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (SACREEE).

During a recent workshop on Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) in Bulawayo, refrigeration technician Mr Tawanda Madondo said the world is moving away from greenhouse gases.

He said cold rooms, freezer rooms, refrigerators, and air conditioners will be converted to use R290, R600, and R32 refrigerants.

“Some components of these appliances may need to be replaced to accommodate the new gases. The old refrigerants will be recovered and sent to reclamation centres,” he explained.

Mr Madondo also pointed out that cold rooms utilising belt-driven systems might be replaced with new, energy-efficient condensers.

The Ozone Layer Unit has begun training technicians on the conversion process.

Project manager Mr George Chaumba said the country is transitioning to hydrocarbons that are ozone-friendly.

“Once trained, the technicians will be capable of converting appliances that currently use old refrigerants to comply with the Kigali Amendments and minimum energy standards,” he said.