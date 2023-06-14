OK Grand Challenge winner gets car

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The 27-year-old Kadoma woman, Ms Virginia Dende, who received her brand new US$60 000 Ford Ranger yesterday said she was still in shock as the only thing she has ever won in her life was a T-shirt.

For Ms Dende, it was nothing but all smiles at OK Supermarket Belvedere branch after receiving her top-of-the-range vehicle with people taking turns to congratulate her.

Over 40 Nissan NP200s and the Ford Ranger double cab won by Ms Dende, were up for grabs in this year’s edition, courtesy of a diverse network of suppliers.

The pricey new generation Ford Ranger becomes her first car.

“I am more than happy. Since the day I was announced as the winner at the Ok Grand challenge I could not believe it, but I was saying I am waiting for the day of the handover of the car.

“Up to now, I am still in shock. I don’t even know if I will be able to drive home or will find someone else to do so. The feeling I have right now, the happiness in me is just too much,” said the grand winner.

Ms Dende said winning has never been her thing neither for her friends nor relatives.

“I have never won anything except for last year when I won a T-Shirt in the Ok Grand challenge in Kadoma, but winning a car is incredible! I never believed I will drive it home one day,” she said.