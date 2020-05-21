Oil prices surge

The turnaround, which has been welcomed from Riyadh and Moscow to the White House, came quicker than most people were expecting but wasn’t easy.

Painful OPEC+ production cuts and the world’s risky first steps out of coronavirus lockdown have lifted the market out of the abyss of negative prices, but either of them could falter.

“I think the worst is behind,” said Pierre Andurand, chief investment officer and founder of Andurand Capital Management.

“OPEC+ cut enough, and demand will slowly, gradually recover.”

It was the afternoon of April 20 when panicked sellers drove the price of the US crude benchmark below zero for the first time in history. In one of the most extraordinary 20-minute spans in the history of financial markets, West Texas Intermediate fell as low as minus $40,32 a barrel, stunning everyone from veteran brokers to retail investors. Two big things have changed since then.

Output Cuts First, the flood of unwanted crude has abated. Saudi Arabia ended its price war with Russia and stopped flooding the market with record production. Instead, the pair led their allies in the OPEC+ alliance to make their deepest and fastest output cuts on record.

US shale companies have also shut down unprofitable wells at an unprecedented rate. – fin24.com.