Of Vintage style, Gucci trend, the power suit

Craig Twist Fashion Correspondent

Hello December!!

Well, the festive season has begun and some have said green, red, white colours are already topping on the fashion scene.

I am sure Santa has already visited if not, make sure the chimney is always open, you never know what you might get.

LOL! (laugh out loud).

On a sad note, to begin with, artistic director for Louis Vuitton and Off-White founder,Virgil Abloh, died of cancer at 41 last Sunday.

I am sure we are waiting for the tribute fashion show from Louis Vutton.

May his soul rest in peace.

You played your part on the runway.

Anyway, so I agree with my fashionista friends in the past weeks as our Instagram feed was flooded with all things Gucci.

With the release of the most anticipated fashion film of the year, House of Gucci, it’s near impossible to ignore images popping up of all the megastars from the movie draped in Gucci attending the premiers of the Ridley Scott film.

This features award-winning stars Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Jared Leto as well as Oscar-nominee Lady Gaga and one of the biggest film stars of the moment in Adam Driver, who plays Maurizio Gucci.

The movie tells the shocking story based on events surrounding the death of Gucci and offers a glimpse into the Italian’s fashion empire.

We’ve seen Lady Gaga, who plays convicted murderer Patrizia Reggiani in the movie, wearing several outfits designed by Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, for the film’s press tour and premieres.

The dramatic flowing sheer purple dress to the UK premier is from the brand’s Love Parade show.

According to fashion e-commerce aggregator Lovethesales.com has already reported a 257 percent jump in searches for Gucci bags, compared to before the release of the movie, while searches for Gucci clothes rose 73 percent.

However, the effect of the film on Gucci’s sales has come as no surprise to the brand.

Gerry Cupido wrote that although Gucci did not officially endorse House of Gucci, the brand did open their archives to provide a limited selection of original items and props to the film’s production team.

“Costume designer Janty Yates estimates that Gaga alone had between 75 and 100 outfits, from a vibrant red ski suit to a pink polka dot dress with squared-off shoulders and billowy sleeves. She accessorised many of the looks with gold bangles and a cigarette.”

I rest my case.

My social media friends asked about the power suit that is it back as a statement or reserved for the boardroom?

Well, quick answer; “Yes, but is no longer reserved for the boardroom.

According to reserach, over the past two years, loungewear has become daywear, nightwear, and can still be seen pretty much everywhere.

With nowhere to go and no reason to dress up, the laid back look – that’s a cross between PJs and leisurewear – has been eagerly embraced by those who, in the past, were constantly having to worry about what to wear to work every day.

Working from home has allowed us the freedom to take a step back from the constant pressure of having to dress in a particular way. Especially for those in the more conservative corporate environment.

However, life is slowly starting to return to a very different form of normality.

Whether it’s willingly or by force, many people are now heading back to their work offices, leaving behind the comforts of their home offices and all the other comforts that go along with it.

Dusting off our make-up kits and strapping on our bras, we once again find ourselves standing before our loungewear filled wardrobes, even more perplexed than ever about what to wear.

Having said that, there are many women who – on the opposite side of the spectrum – have been longing to slip into their Louboutins, button up their crisp white shirts, slick back their hair and contour their faces to a flawless finish.

It’s been sheer torture for the die-hard fashionistas to not be able to dress up. To not be able to rock all the hottest looks and fill their Instagram pages with LOTD (Look Of The Day) posts.

With the return of live runway shows at the string of Fashion Weeks over the past few months, the street styles spotted outside the shows are a clear indication that people have been eagerly awaiting the time to, once again, show off their slick and perfectly planned looks.

Through all the layers of bright tulle and statement coats, the power suit has come through as a look that transcends the boardroom.

Dressed up with heels or down with chunky sneakers, the power suit is making a bold comeback.

From muted tones to acid brights, baggy to structured, one can never go wrong wearing one.

Celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya are fans of this look, and wear them in different ways that show their personalities.

Recently, singer Adele stunned in an all-white Christopher John Rogers suit during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Anyone who wears a power suit instantly exudes confidence. Even if you’re not feeling particularly confident on the day, slipping into one will have you feeling an upgraded version of yourself. — IOLNews