Of top 10 most resold fashion brands in 2022, face care

Clothes are part of our everyday lives, they are something we cannot do without.

In recent years, we have seen clothing resellers gain popularity, and the trend is expected to continue.

Whether you’re looking for a vintage piece of clothing or something on trend, you have a good chance of finding it at a store selling quality second-hand clothes.

According to a survey conducted by Savoo, Zara is leading the charts as the most resold brand of 2022.

Savoo conducted the research on top reselling platforms such as Depop, eBay, Vestiaire Collective and Asos marketplace and in all four platforms, Zara had 670 616 listings, followed by Nike with 610 141. Adidas was third with 467 025, followed by H&M with 407 216.

Victoria’s Secret made it to the top five with 372 291, followed by ASOS at 355 889, and Levi’s took seventh place with 286 042 listings.

The luxurious Louis Vuitton is sitting at No 8 with 204 852, followed by Gucci with 153 400 listings. At No 10 is Chanel, with 151 736 listings.

However on to taking care of skin, past year there have been a lot of routines, home remedies and chemicals that have been trending also but seriously there is the correct way to exfoliate.

Many really commend people who have a strict skincare routine and stick to it.

I’m one of the disorganised ones who can go two weeks without exfoliating. But as we approach the new year, I want to become a better person and take skincare seriously.

Ruan Winter from South African skincare brand Vitaderm says now, more than ever, exfoliation should be essential because, during the festive season, people tend to indulge in junk food and alcohol, which can affect the skin.

“Often seen as an underrated routine, consistent exfoliation will keep your skin healthy and glowing and is especially important in the summer months.”

If you’re one of those who don’t know how to exfoliate, here’s how to do it the correct way:

Make sure you don’t over-exfoliate, keep it to twice a week. Over-exfoliating can easily strip your skin of its natural oils,leaving your skin barrier damaged.

Choose a product that feels good on your skin, and is good for your skin. Try the Vitaderm Skin Polishing Cream, a clay-based cream exfoliator with an ultra-fine apricot kernel powder that polishes the surface of the skin.

Let your skin soak for a few minutes after applying the products before exfoliating to soften the skin, allowing more dry skin to be removed.

Rinse and pat dry with a clean towel after exfoliation.

Your skin will need extra moisture after exfoliating. Use a hydrating or soothing serum to boost your skin’s moisture and replenish it from any moisture loss during exfoliating. Follow with a moisturiser to lock it in.

Exfoliating can make your skin more sensitive to the sun and more vulnerable to sunburn. It’s crucial to protect your skin from UV rays, which can cause premature skin ageing. Apply sunscreen daily to protect your skin from the damaging effects of the sun.

This is why exfoliating is good for your skin, especially in summer.

Even though having a skin-care routine might seem like merely a cosmetic requirement, it is crucial for the health of your skin.

Despite the summer weather, there’s a reason why skin-care professionals recommend summer skin care.

Ruan Winter, from South African skin-care brand Vitaderm, says that in addition to the heat, late nights, excessive food and drink consumption, and a general lack of routine have an impact on our skin in various ways.

Winter says there are a few simple things we can do to lessen how external elements affect our skin and how our skin reacts to them.

Exfoliating is one of the finest ways to accomplish good skin. Consistent exfoliation, which is often an underrated regimen, will keep our skin healthy and radiant. This is particularly crucial during summer.

Exfoliation removes the day’s filth and grime, as well as dry skin cells that accumulate over time. After the dried skin has been removed, fresh skin cells can grow. You might experience renewed vibrancy as a result of improved blood flow to the skin’s surface.

Exfoliation also aids in preventing ingrown hairs, which is another obvious benefit. To get a closer shave, exfoliate before shaving to help eliminate dead skin cells. Exfoliating in a circular motion also aids in opening hair follicles to stop ingrown hairs from developing as the skin regenerates.

Tips on exfoliation:

Make sure you don’t over-exfoliate; keep it to twice a week. Over-exfoliating can wreak havoc on your skin and you could end up damaging your skin barrier if you exfoliate too often.

Select a product that is comfortable to use and beneficial for your skin. For example, a polishing cream buffs the skin’s surface and has a clay-based exfoliant with an ultra-fine apricot kernel powder.

For visibly smoother, healthier skin, the volcanic ash component detoxifies from the inside out.

Before exfoliating, let your skin soak for a few minutes to soften it and enable more dry skin to be removed.

Following exfoliation, rinse and pat your skin dry.

Your skin will require more moisture, so make sure to moisturise it. Choose a hydrating or soothing serum to increase the moisture in your skin and replenish moisture. Thereafter, use a moisturiser to seal it in.

Your skin might become more sensitive to the sun and susceptible to sunburn if you exfoliate. UV rays can hasten skin ageing. To protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun, use sunscreen every day.