Of six harmful ingredients to avoid in cosmetics, Barbie praises

Of six harmful ingredients to avoid in cosmetics

As the largest organ of the body, the skin absorbs everything applied to it. That’s why you have to be conscious of what you put on your skin.

“When you apply a treatment cream to your skin that contains estrogen, progesterone or testosterone, it chemically alters your entire hormonal system- including endocrine, musculoskeletal and nervous system.

“All are absorbed directly through the skin. It’s pretty powerful stuff,” says Nicole Sherwin — founder of Eco Diva Natural.

“So imagine applying the latest creams, washes, make-up and lotions to your skin without ever investigating if they contain potentially harmful toxic ingredients.

“Not only can certain toxins send your skin out of balance, potentially creating skin conditions like pigmentation, eczema, acne, rosacea, psoriasis and even premature ageing — but can disrupt your entire body and your brain — even leading to serious illnesses like cancer, Alzheimer’s, neurological disorders and even death.”

So, when shopping for skincare products, these are the ingredients you should avoid because they can be harmful to your skin.

Sodium laureth sulfate

Commonly used as a car wash soap, an engine degreaser, and garage and concrete floor cleaner, sodium laureth sulfate should not be used in beauty and hair products as it is known to surround hair follicles in shampoo to keep it from growing, with the result that hair falls out.

Cocamide, Lauramide DEA (diethanolamine)

Readily absorbed through the skin, this ingredient can potentially cause cancer. So, when shopping for cosmetics and toiletries, avoid products that contain cocamide at all costs.

Petrochemicals

Many skincare products contain synthetic substances — petroleum (chemical) based. Studies show that oral and topical application of petrochemicals in rodents resulted in anaemia, kidney degeneration, and nerve damage to the brain and spinal cord.

Parabens

Also known as Methylparaben, Propylparaben, IIsoparaben, Butylparaben.

Parabens are a group of chemicals widely used as preservatives in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries.

They have been linked to possible carcinogenicity as well as an estrogenic effect from being exposed to the continued use of parabens as preservatives.

Parfume

The common ingredients in perfume are benzyl alcohol, acetone, linalool, ethanol, ethyl acetate, benzaldehyde, camphor, formaldehyde, methylene chloride and limonene.

Exposure to fragrance chemicals can cause headaches, eye, nose, and throat irritation, nausea, forgetfulness, loss of coordination, and other respiratory and/or neurotoxic symptoms.

Many fragrance ingredients are respiratory irritants and sensitisers, which can trigger asthma attacks and aggravate sinus conditions. These chemicals can also be found in many face and body moisturisers, shampoos, body washes and cleansers.

Antiperspirants

A few studies from the early 2000s concluded that aluminium in antiperspirants might increase the risk of breast cancer. They suggest aluminium compounds found in cancerous breast cells near the armpit are because of antiperspirant use.

‘‘Barbie’’ movie

On to ‘‘Barbie’’ movie , it has featured “a sophisticated interpretation of Barbie fashion”, according to a fashion historian.

Karan Feder is an expert in Barbie fashion who has written the upcoming book ‘Barbie Takes the Catwalk: A Style Icon’s History in Fashion’ and believes Greta Gerwig’s movie, starring Margot Robbie, got the iconic doll’s style exactly right.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Karan Feder: “I thought it was really a sophisticated interpretation of Barbie fashion, and embraced the love of the doll and the fashion history.

“[Costume designer Jacqueline Durran] didn’t make things comically oversized, even though she could have because she was dealing with dolls.

“She didn’t make the buttons huge. You didn’t see huge zippers out of scale. They were oversized, but they weren’t comically large.

“I appreciated that little decision because I know that was a decision. You could have taken everything to scale and it would’ve been comical. And that I’m sure would’ve distracted from the narrative as a result.”

Feder was also impressed by Chanel’s collaboration with the ‘Barbie’ movie.

She said: “I thought that the Chanel statement was super great. The Barbie fashion designers’ mission was always to reflect culture.

“Their charge was, ‘Let’s look at the catwalk. Let’s look at what people are wearing on the streets. Let’s look at what celebrities are wearing. Let’s look at what’s going on in culture.’ All these things merged to define what Barbie actually wore.

“Barbie got her first Chanel skirt suit in the late ‘80s, and it was a mid-calf version of that Chanel skirt suit. The replica Barbie outfit [in the movie] is pretty close. It’s not hard to say, ‘Oh yeah, that’s a Chanel look.’

“I love that Chanel raised their hands and said, ‘Okay, we’re with Margot anyway. We want to give you guys whatever you need.’

“I just think that combination and that collaboration between the brands — Barbie and Chanel — and then also that Margot was already on the Chanel team, I think that just really works. There’s a lot of chemistry there, but it also makes perfect sense for the heritage of the brand too.” — IOLnews.com