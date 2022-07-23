Of fashion budget, trousers fitting guide

Good to be back and hey, we are still in the winter season.

Some meteorological official sources have said though the temperatures are continuing to decrease, in fact becoming unreliable, winter is getting close to ending.

The past three days saw the United Kingdom receiving high temperatures, with people, including those in fashion, complaining about the drastic heat.

Just know that, “no winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.”

Anyway, it still feels like yesterday when the world came to a standstill two years ago due to Covid-19.

We were locked in our houses because of the Covid-19 virus which restricted a lot of events, gatherings and fashion shows.

I know it was sad, but we had to do it for the better of our health and those around us.

Two years later, we can now go outside, but remember the virus is still amongst us, hence always wear your mask and sanitise.

Since March 2020, most people have had to pack away their stylish clothes for something more comfortable after changes brought by spending a lot of time indoors.

Now that events are open, it’s time to bring back those stylish garments and show us your creative fashion side post-pandemic.

With that said, we should be getting ready for August.

Due to climate change, our summer season has delayed, by the way.

However, you need to start enjoying a high-fashion lifestyle on a low budget, playing around with colours, checking your attitude, shopping smart and obviously creating a high fashion game.

Always think highly of yourself – your attitude determines your altitude.

If you have the right attitude and confidently carry yourself, you are more than halfway to living a high-fashion lifestyle.

My friend Tafadzwa Zimhamba once said, “why break your bank account by buying at the total price when you can take advantage of sales?”

He said when it comes to designer clothes, it’s best to thrift them instead of buying new ones.

Another aspect is no dirty shoes.

According to one fashion journalist, there was a time when wearing dirty sneakers was a trend.

Well, not any more.

It makes you look cheap.

Always wear clean shoes and clothes.

Now, last week I attended some fashion event and there were some ladies who were tittering and I went to greet them and ask what was funny.

Guess what, they were laughing at one gentleman’s trousers and this then made me research and sit down with 4May International stylists who shared their tips on where and how trousers should fit.

I agree that suit trousers are arguably one of the easiest garments to adjust and ensure that they fit properly.

Generally, a basic suit trouser fitting should be like the following:

Waistband should sit at or just below the navel and should be neither tight nor loose.

Rise is long enough to accommodate proper waistband placement

Bottoms touch the shoe but don’t puddle

No pulling across crotch or seat

Trousers are less complex in terms of fit than jackets, but attention to detail is still required for them to look their best.

Again the waistband of your trousers should be snug but not tight.

They should feel comfortably secure without having to wear a belt.

If you put a belt on and the waistband bunches up, it will need to be taken in.

If it’s tight right off the bat, any trousers worth buying will have additional material sewn into it so that they can be let out and you can breathe a bit more easily.

The group stylists said that the rise of your trousers is the distance between the top of the waistband.

You should know that ‘rise’ is a place where personal preference plays a bigger role than most men realize.

Traditionally, suit trousers sit at the natural waist, which is right around the navel.

Some men find this to be comfortable, others feel the opposite because they are so accustomed to low-rise jeans that sit around their hips.

When you are trying your suit on, be sure that you pull the trousers up to where they’re intended to sit.

But how long should the trousers be?

Inseam: The length of the trouser from the fork in the crotch to the hem.

You will notice a seam on the inside of both trousers legs, hence the term inseam.

Outseam: The length of the trousers from the top of the waistband to the hem.

You will notice a seam on the outside of both pant legs, hence the name.

I am sure you have started measuring your trousers now, to avoid embarrassment in public.

Happy weekend!