O’Donoghue wins gold medal at SA Youth Championships

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Rachel O’Donoghue put up an impressive performance at the South Africa Youth Championships to win a gold medal in the Under-13 girls category.

The triathlon championships were held at Maselspoort on Sunday.

O’Donoghue was the first to cross the finish line in the Under-13 girls category to win Zimbabwe’s only medal at the competition.

Triathlon Zimbabwe fielded athletes in the Under-13 boys and girls as well as the Under-15 boys.

They also had two athletes – Anje Van As and Duwan Botha competing in the Junior Africa Cup event.

Van As came fifth in the junior women section which attracted 15 participants while Botha finished on position nine out of the 16 participants in the junior men.