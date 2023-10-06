Occupational health, safety issues top priority

Leonard Ncube

Victoria Falls Reporter

The Government is committed to addressing occupational health and safety issues in the workplace to ensure a healthy environment for workers which is crucial for implementation of the country’s development goals towards Vision 2030, a Cabinet minister has said.

Speaking while officially opening the 60th National Social Security Authority (NSSA) annual national conference on safety and health at work (SHAW) here, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo said social protection, human capital development and decent work are some of the priorities of the Second Republic as it implements the National Development Strategy 1.

Minister Moyo said Government was implementing a number of measures among them crafting further legislation to ensure safer working conditions for workers, and urged employers to make sure their premises are non-hazardous.

The NSSA conference seeks to promote leveraging of business on good occupational safety and health practices and to drive the nation towards zero hazards.

“I want to reaffirm Government’s commitment to addressing occupational health and safety issues as we thrive to achieve the Upper Middle Income Society as a nation by 2030. This will enhance the competitiveness of our nation and well-being of our workers and therefore I urge you to create safe and healthy work environments that are conducive to our well-being and prosperity as a nation,” said the minister.

Government had scaled up development of appropriate legislation and crafting of a new Bill is underway. These are to bring international conventions into Zimbabwean law, improving the existing legislation by upgrading it to the latest global standards set by the International Labour Organisation.

Some legislation being worked on include Major Hazard Installation Regulation which will be based on the ratified Convention 174 on prevention of major industrial accidents.

The others are Control of Chemical Agents Hazardous to Health Regulation, Control of Exposure to Lead Regulation which will be based on ratified convention 161, 170 and 162 on occupational health services, safety in the use of chemicals and asbestos.

Government has ratified six major OSH conventions on occupational health services and plans are underway to ratify another on promotional framework.

The conventions, Minister Moyo said, are important OSH instruments to provide robust guidance on sustainable improvements towards realisation of safe and healthy work environments.

Minister Moyo said provisions of these conventions will be found in the new Bill as Government domesticate the ILO conventions.

He said Government will speed up the crafting of the Bill and commended social partners in the occupational safety and health field and also called on all sectors to internalise the Bill, OSH policy and International Labour Organisation conventions and recommendations as Government commits itself to ensure that all instruments are implemented fully both at law and practice.

Minister Moyo said employers and workers have the responsibility to ensure creation of safe and healthy working environments and to participate in the implementation of preventive measures.

“To that end, organisations are encouraged to incorporate provisions of these instruments in their organisations OSH governance systems such that even as the new law comes into effect, organisation will be well ahead of the expectations of the Government,” he said.

“This will lead to development of an effective national OSH system that encompasses making effective OSH laws, systems on inspection and programmes to ensure safe and healthy work environments.

The Minister said Government commitment to creating a safe and healthy work environment should be applauded.

He said occupational safety and health become a corporate governance issue that should be incorporated into main governance structures.

With significant cases of workplace accidents recorded in the country especially in the past five years where thousands of workers have been injured, Minister Moyo said the statistics are a clarion call for stakeholders to take action to reduce injuries and fatalities and diseases at the workplace.

A total of 4 301 injuries and 76 deaths were recorded in 2018 and between January and June this year, 2 240 disabling injuries and 30 fatalities have been recorded compared to 2 554 injuries and 44 deaths during the same period last year.

The conference seeks to assess and evaluate safety and health in organisations, exchange of experiences, practices, and expert knowledge on the creation of hazard free work environments, and also seeks to provide a platform for creating strategic partnerships for innovation and practical ideas for accident prevention in the workplace.

It ends today with an awards ceremony to organisations and individuals that have championed OSH in the workplace.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo whose speech was read on his behalf said OSH practices are a critical component of the economy as this also affects communities.