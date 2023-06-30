Observers told not to stray

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

President Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe will not allow observers to dictate to its citizens and biased observer missions will not be able to observe the country’s harmonised elections on August 23.

President Mnangagwa, who was addressing an interface meeting with small to medium scale miners in Gweru on Wednesday, said some countries had already predicted and announced Zimbabwe’s election results.

He said such countries with a biased view of the country’s electoral process will not be allowed to be observers.

“Elections are upon us,” said President Mnangagwa. “Those who want to come and observe our elections can come. But there are some who have already predicted our election results even before the elections are held.

“They must not come. Why should they come when they claim they already have the results?”

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe could not be lectured about democracy by outsiders when the country waged a protracted liberation war to attain the same democracy.

“No one can teach us democracy because we fought for democracy,” he said.

“We fought for democracy because we wanted democracy. So who are you to then come today intending to teach us democracy? We fought for democracy and we are enjoying democracy and we shall entrench it.”

President Mnangagwa said those who wish and crave for a violent election in Zimbabwe will not succeed.

He said Zimbabwe was one of the most peaceful countries on the continent and was capable of running a free, fair and peaceful election.

“There are some who wish for a violent election in Zimbabwe, that will not happen,” he said.

“We are one of the most peaceful countries on the continent, we are a peaceful country, we are united and we are democratic.”