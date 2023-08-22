Observers meet President, hail peaceful environment

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

ELECTION observers that met President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday hailed the Government for its efforts in organising a peaceful election despite the existence of illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the West.

President Mnangagwa met with observers drawn from Sadc, a combined team of the African Union and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa), the Organisation of the African Caribbean and the Pacific States (OACPS), the Commonwealth and the European Union.

Secretary General of the OACPS and head of delegation, Mr Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, commended the Government for its election preparations despite the sanctions.

“What we have seen so far is very good; what we have seen is a very peaceful country, growing even with some sanctions,” he said.

“I think what Zimbabwe needs is support from the international community and outside world. I think we don’t need any more sanctions because they don’t help in building a country. With what we have heard from the President and other candidates and political parties, Zimbabwe is on a good way; these are open elections.

“What we have seen so far is very good, and congratulations to Zimbabwe for the preparations of these upcoming elections.”

The President meets SADC election observers mission head of delegation and Zambia’s former Vice President Dr Nevers Mumba at State House in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Head of the AU-Comesa team and former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, said the security situation in the country was satisfactory.

“This is a special observation team made up of the AU and Comesa and this is the second time the AU has combined with a sub-regional body in election observation and the security situation is not 100 percent, but you can’t get 100 percent in any country.

“It is reasonably okay, and in terms of trust of ZEC, the electoral management body, in terms of trust and security, I am told that people feel they can do the best.

“So we are very hopeful that the elections coming up on Wednesday, August the 23rd, will be very successful,” said President Jonathan.

Head of the Sadc delegation and former Zambian Vice President, Dr Nevers Mumba, urged Zimbabweans to maintain the existing peace on the election day and afterwards.

“The most positive thing is the peace that seems to be prevailing before the election and we commend Zimbabweans for that.

“We hope it continues on the election day and period after,” he said.

Head of the Commonwealth delegation, Dr Amin Mohamed, said: “The President briefed us on the general environment before the elections and the measures being put in place. Before that we met with the electoral management body (ZEC), other political parties and business. For us, the objective is to have an impartial, objective and very independent assessment.”

Head of the EU delegation, Mr Fabio Castaldo, said they were in Zimbabwe to observe the elections and said they would be impartial in their work.