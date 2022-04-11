O-Level results this week

In a statement, Zimsec said it had met the time period of two months after the last examination for 2021 was written on January 31, 2022.

Herald Reporter

Zimsec O-Level results for November 2021 are expected to be out this week.

In a statement, Zimsec said it had met the time period of two months after the last examination for 2021 was written on January 31, 2022.

Last week Zimsec released November A-Level results and statistics showed a 84,67 percent pass rate compared to 80,98 of November 2020.

Zimsec attributed delays of results to Covid-19 mitigatory measures which caused schools to shut down for a long period.

“The December 2021/2022 Advanced Level examination results were released on 5 April 2022 and the Ordinary Level examination results will be released this week.

“The 2021 school calendar was disrupted as the Ministry of Primary and Secondary education had to put in place mitigatory measures to curb the upsurge and spread of the Covid-19.”

The ministry also moved the examinations to later in the year to give time to complete teaching and learning and full coverage of the syllabus.

Hence examinations supposed to run from October to the end of November were moved to start on December 1, 2021 to enable candidates and teachers to complete the learning process that had been disrupted, read the Zimsec statement.