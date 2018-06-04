Nzira’s pinnacle of artistic expression

Vongai Mbara Arts Correspondent

Chinhoyi University of Technology student Tafadzwa Nzira showcased some of his talent at his solo exhibition last week at Abbeys Preparatory School in Greendale, Harare. Dubbed “Pinnacle”, the exhibition is part of his fulfilment for his Bachelor of Science honors degree in Creative Art.

The exhibition saw Nzira showcasing his drawings, paintings, photography, fashion designs, graphics and 3D artefacts among others.

In an interview, Nzira said the exhibition is a demonstration of the knowledge he obtained at the university.

“My exhibition is titled ‘Pinnacle’. As you know pinnacle is the highest level or degree attainable and so my exhibition was showcasing my highest level in my academic journey as an artist and designer,” said Nzira

He said he has learnt to express himself through balanced art.

“My exhibition brings art to the world. My work is as unique, educative and inspirational to the community. My artwork explores contrasting balance, like light and dark, male and female,” said Nzira.

He also paid tribute to his parents, his university, his pastor Munashe and his friend Simon Nyamuda for supporting him throughout his journey

MBCA Bank Managing Director, Charity Jinya officiated Nzira’s official opening ceremony.