Nyatsime violence: Another CCC member in court

CCC supporters went on a rampage destroying property in Nyatsime.

Court Reporter

Another suspect CCC member believed to be among the people behind the violence that rocked Nyatsime area under the guise of revenging the death of Moreblessing Ali today appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court

Ephrage Gwavava, of Unit M, Chitungwiza was not asked to plead to the charges.

He is alleged to have been among Precious Jeche, Misheck Guzha, Odias Makoma, Chauya Shopa, Zex Makoni, Roan Tsoka, Zephania Chinembiri, Shepherd Bulakasi, Tatenda Pindahama, Enock Tsoka, Emmanuel Muradzikwa, Robert Madzokere and Clever Sibanda, who have been arrested in connection with the violence that occurred on June 14 this year.

They have since appeared in court on charges of public violence.

The suspects are alleged to be behind the burning of the late ZANU PF chairperson for Nyatsime, George Murambatsvina’s house.

They also allegedly stoned houses and broke window panes before going to Chibhanguza Shopping Centre, where they torched down a gazebo, damaged windows of 13 shops, four beerhalls and looted groceries and electrical gadgets.

It is said that they also assaulted people and damaged motor vehicles.

Property worth $5,8 million was destroyed in the process, according to the State.