Nyanga singer pays homage to Afro-contemporary music

Arts Reporter

Over the past years, Nigerian Afrobeat and Western hip-hop, rhythm and blues, and pop music, among other genres, have lit up the global music scene.

Now, on the local scene, despite mbira, Zimdancehall, sungura, hip-hop, and gospel music genres being the centre of attraction, some artistes are diversifying into afro-contemporary music.

While Nyanga-based musician Innocent Tsawamuno, affectionately known as Innomuno, has been struggling to receive airplay and shows of late, he has paid homage to afro-contemporary music which he said has made him a strong brand.

Innomuno, who is being managed by Martin Chimowa of Untamed Media Group, made the revelations after announcing that he was dropping his new single, “Roora”.

“The song delves into love’s intricacies amidst challenges, capturing the storytelling power of my music,” said Chimowa. “His legacy, woven with Shona heritage and modern R&B influences, is poised to become an integral part of our country’s musical history.”

“I would say that his journey is a fusion of cultures, evident in every song he creates. His bold approach to music that transcends boundaries mirrors his aim to reach different generations and styles.”

Chimowa said besides coming from a humble background, Innomuno’s music was well appreciated and received.

“Innomuno is an independent artiste whose passion for music was instilled in him at a young age,” he said. “Growing up in a family of preachers in Nyanga, he was exposed to a variety of musical genres which helped him develop his musical style.

“He was identified by his brother in the United States after moving in 2008, and was accepted to Grammy Foundation summer camp, a school for aspiring musicians.”

Chimowa said this was a milestone as it nurtured Innomuno into the singer he was as he respects contemporary music such as rhythm and blues and pop culture.

“Getting accepted into this programme was a huge catalyst for the creation of Innomuno’s original records that were later released in 2020,” he said.

“His music is primarily rooted in r’n’b and soul but he is not afraid to experiment with different styles and influences. He draws inspiration from a range of artistes, including Fortune Muparutsa, Donny Hathaway, Bill Withers, the late Marshall Munhumumwe, John Legend, and D’Angelo, and incorporates various influences into his music, while withholding his own identity as well,” said Chimowa.

Speaking in an interview, Innomuno said one of his proudest musical accomplishments was the love and support he received from his home country, Zimbabwe, after releasing his solo work.

“I have collaborated with artistes and producers like Freshmicks, Nic Hanson, Dan Song, and Kerem. I like my music to grow with audiences,” he said.

His earlier tracks, especially the well-received “Reason to Live,” have solidified his positioning.

The song became a beloved part of local disc jockey’s love connections and another single, “Good Intentions,” even earned a nomination at the Star FM’s Listener’s Choice R&B Song of the Year Awards.

Innomuno’s ability to weave touching stories into his R&B tunes speaks volumes, reaching across different generations and styles. Currently he is working on his debut body of work, a five-song Extended Play dubbed “Sambiri,” set for release next year.

“This project serves as an introduction of his musical essence to Zimbabwe’s audience, with the potential to reshape Shona R&B’s landscape. Sambiri is a testament to my commitment to music with stories,” said Chimowa.

“Each track unveils a unique sonic canvas, blending contemporary sounds with the soulful tones of the past. The EP’s debut is eagerly anticipated, heralding the rise of an artist who defies genres and is poised to transform the music scene.”