Nyanga man up for killing daughter (14)

Crime Reporter

A man in Nyanga has been arrested on allegations of fatally assaulting his daughter after accusing her of having an affair with a neighbour last Friday.

The suspect Amos Rutendo Nyamangondo allegedly assaulted his daughter with a mulberry tree switch all over her body and she died a few days later.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Nyanga have arrested Amos Rutendo Nyamangodo in connection with a case of murder in which his daughter, Rufaro Nyamangodo aged 14, died on December 29, 2023, after allegedly being hit with a mulberry tree switch all over the body on 23 December 2023, at Mangwanda Village, Mutasa, Honde Valley.

“The suspect had allegedly accused the victim of having an affair with a neighbour,” he said.

In another incident, Police in Chipinge have arrested a suspected mental patient, Benjamin Sithole (28) in connection with a case of murder in which Agnes Sigauke (three years) died after being struck with a hoe on the head at Mwatsaka Village, Mutema on December 30, 2023.

The victim’s mother (20) had refused to give the suspect some vegetables.

Meanwhile, Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which John Sithole (73) was found dead, with a deep cut on the head, at a maize field behind a clothing factory in Donnington on December 29, 2023.

A blood-stained hoe was recovered at the scene. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.