Nyanga man murders wife, 3 kids

Farai Dauramanzi Herald Reporter

A man from Nyanga is suspected to have killed his wife Joyce Mashenu (40), two daughters aged eight and 14, and son (12), before committing suicide, at a homestead at Ngavaseke Mugomba Village on an unknown date.

The bodies of the victims were found yesterday after the police had received information that there were dead bodies lying in the hut and flat roofed bedroom, which were all locked from the outside with padlocks.

The police broke the padlocks to gain entry into the hut and bedroom where the bodies of the victims were found with multiple deep cuts on the head.

In a statement, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that the body of the wife was found lying on the bed covered with blood in the bedroom, while the bodies of the children were found lying on the floor and bed in the hut.

“The body of Edward Chirombe was found hanging from a tree in the garden which is about 800 metres from the homestead.

“Investigations are in progress to ascertain the motive behind the callous murder. The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public not to resort to violence in resolving domestic disputes,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.