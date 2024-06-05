Nyandoro application for discharge ruling postponed

The matter was deferred to June 5 for the magistrate to deliver ruling.

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

Ruling in an application for discharge in businessman Ronald Nyandoro’s case will be delivered on Tuesday next week.

Nyandoro is facing allegations of stealing a motor vehicle.

The postponement came after the magistrate indicated that she received the State’s submissions late, and hence she was unable to deliver her ruling.

During trial, Mr Lance Malloch Brown, a witness, denied knowing the complainant James Landon and Nyandoro’s deals. He also said he doesn’t know who has the original registration book.

During the previous sitting, Landon stormed out of courtroom during Kirk Woest’s testimony.

Woest had told the court that he believed Landon was attacking him for telling the truth of what transpired in the vehicle deal.

He also said he spoke to Nyandoro and Landon and they both agreed that the vehicle was for sale.

