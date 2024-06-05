  • Today Wed, 05 Jun 2024

Nyandoro application for discharge ruling postponed

Nyandoro application for discharge ruling postponed The matter was deferred to June 5 for the magistrate to deliver ruling.

Prosper Dembedza
Herald Correspondent

Ruling in an application for discharge in businessman Ronald Nyandoro’s case will be delivered on Tuesday next week.

Nyandoro is facing allegations of stealing a motor vehicle.

The postponement came after the magistrate indicated that she received the State’s submissions late, and hence she was unable to deliver her ruling.

During trial, Mr Lance Malloch Brown, a witness, denied knowing the complainant James Landon and Nyandoro’s deals. He also said he doesn’t know who has the original registration book.

The matter was deferred to June 5 for the magistrate to deliver ruling.

During the previous sitting, Landon stormed out of courtroom during Kirk Woest’s testimony.

Woest had told the court that he believed Landon was attacking him for telling the truth of what transpired in the vehicle deal.

He also said he spoke to Nyandoro and Landon and they both agreed that the vehicle was for sale.

RELATED STORIES

Businessman grilled in court

Director up for theft of trust property

You Might Also Like

/
  • State takes ex-MP Wadyajena to Supreme C... Crime & Courts

    State takes ex-MP Wadyajena to Supreme C...

    Fidelis Munyoro Businessman Mayor Wadayajena is yet to recover his fleet of 23 tonne haulage trucks and a Lamborghini SUV seized in August 2022 when he and five others were charged of defrauding the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe of over US$5,8 million. Despite Wadyajena’s recent legal victory at the High Court to get his vehicles […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments