Nyahora seeks improved performance at Olympics Games

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S leading female distance runner Rutendo Nyahora is eyeing an improved show when she makes her second appearance at the Olympic Games this year.

The South Africa-based runner recently received a universality slot from World Athletics and will represent the country in marathon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games scheduled for July 26 to August 11.

She joins fellow marathon runner Isaac Mpofu, sprinter Tapiwa Makarawu and rower Stephen Cox, who have also qualified for the Games.

From the four athletes that have so far earned their tickets at the 2024 Games, Nyahora will be making her second appearance at the Olympics, having made her maiden appearance at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

“Representing my country is a big achievement and I have to focus more on my training because this is an opportunity to change my life. Its huge, especially qualifying for major Games like Olympics,” said Nyahora.

The seasoned runner had hoped to make the grade at the Hannover marathon last month but missed qualification when posting a time of 2hours 34minutes 29seconds. The qualifying time is 2hours 26minutes 50seconds for women’s marathon.

And the universality slot came as a relief for Nyahora.

“Since I started running marathon, Hannover was the most painful marathon of my life.

“I went to the race well prepared, physically and mentally. We had good pace makers…everything was well organised.

“I pulled my hamstring after 37km. I cried but there was nothing I could do, I walked and had to jog to the finish line.

“When I realised that I had missed the qualification time I was heartbroken. I remember asking God why now, why today? I cried almost every day after my race.”

Nyahora, at the 2016 Games placed 92 in a time of 2hours 47minutes 32seconds out of 157 athletes.

Going into this year’s edition, she is hoping to improve here performance and is aware there is more work to be done ahead of her participation in Paris.

“In 2016 I learnt that if you qualify, you don’t relax, you need to train hard. Doing well at the Olympics can change your whole life.

“My expectations for Paris it to run well compared to Rio. Then, I was not mature enough and I didn’t have enough experience in marathon.

“My focus now is Paris. We have canceled some of the races on my schedule so that we can focus more on Paris.

“Our plans now are to focus more on strength training. Paris it’s going to be tough. I also have to avoid racing too much and focus on the preparations. I need to put in a lot of work especially on strength training and enough mileage,” said Nyahora.

The South Africa-based athlete is likely to continue working with her coach Lindsy Parry and training partners in South Africa.

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe is hoping a few more athletes make the grade with the major event they are looking at being the Africa Senior Championships expected to take place from June 21 to 26 in Cameroon.