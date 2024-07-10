Nyabinde’s sons establish the Bob Nyabinde Foundationn

Gloria Muruva Arts reporter

The late Bob “Headmaster” Nyabinde’s sons have established The Bob Nyabinde Foundation to train musically talented youths.

Albert and Aggabu Nyabinde established the foundation in honour of their father’s legacy.

The foundation will teach many skills, including guitar and saxophone lessons, repairing guitars, song writing and composition, vocal training and performance techniques, among other things.

In an interview, Albert Nyabinde, the late musician’s eldest son, said they thought of establishing the foundation as they were taught by their father to help others.

“Being there in most of his endeavours taught us that sharing the light with someone doesn’t dim your light. In the same context, teaching someone what you know will not erase your skill,” he said.

“My father would share his knowledge with society and the primary schools he taught wholeheartedly.

“The foundation is a way of preserving the Bob Nyabinde ideology. Bridging the humongous void he left might be a tall order, but we will try our level best to keep the good work and the music alive.”

Albert said there is need to inject skills in society using the catch them young approach to curb the prevalent use of drugs.

Aggabu said they are committed to helping nurture the youths and urged them to pursue their dreams.

The foundation’s public relations manager, Vicky Mlilo commended the artistes for coming up with the initiative.

“This is an incredible way to carry on their father’s legacy,” she said.

“We are confident that the Bob Nyabinde Foundation will make a profound impact on the community and honor Bob’s memory for years to come.”