Nyabinde laid to rest amid heavy rains

Public Service Labour and Social Welfare Minister, July Moyo (in white shirt) addresses mourners at Kwekwe Central Cemetery during the burial of jazz musician Bob Nyabinde yesterday.

Michael Magoronga Midlands Bureau

SCORES of people braved heavy rains at Kwekwe Central Cemetery yesterday to attend the burial of jazz icon Bob Nyabinde of who died on Saturday after a long battle with diabetes.

Even heavy rains that pounded the city could not deter family members, musicians, music promoters, church members, and fans who came in numbers to witness the burial of the jazz music icon.

Speaker after another kept referring to how “The Headmaster”, as he was known, led a life worth emulating.

Public Service Labour and Social Welfare Minister, July Moyo, who represented President Mnangagwa, described the late musician as an exemplary musician whose life was worth emulating.

“He was a successful and humble musician who proved that you can be successful without using drugs. He proved that an artiste can be respected within society without depending on drugs. This is indeed worth emulating for our upcoming artistes,” he said.

Minister Moyo said the Government would ensure that his biography which was being published at the time of his death would be launched.

National Arts Council director Mr Josia Kusena said had it not been for festive holidays, Nyabinde could have been accorded a State-assisted funeral.

“We had written everything to our parent ministry that he be accorded a State-assisted funeral. But due to the festive holidays, most offices are closed. But all the same, the funds will be channelled towards the family once they are released,” said Mr Kusena.

He said a fund-raising gig would go ahead.

“As we are aware we were in the process of organising a gala for him. It will still go ahead in his honour. We’ll also work with relevant authorities for the publication of his biography,” he said.

Mr Kusena reiterated the need to shun drug and substance abuse by artistes.

Representing promoters, Josh Hozheri said they will keep supporting Nyabinde’s two sons, Agga and Albert, who were also musicians.