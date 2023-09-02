Nurturing love beyond intimacy

Laina Makuzha

LOVE by DESIGN

Welcome to our weekly relationship coaching series as I like call it. Last week, we delved into the essential aspect of intimacy, and though I just scaled the surface of a really wide topic, it garnered immense interest and responses from readers.

Inspired by your feedback, I decided to explore other grievances and challenges married couples face, providing uplifting tips to help you overcome these obstacles together.

Communication breakdown and rebuilding bridges

Much may have been said already on this one, but communication breakdown remains one of the most common complaints within marriages.

From my discussion with different people married and single, I find that some men for instance (more than women), don’t like planned discussions with their spouses, eg they say they dread to hear the words “we need to talk”.

For some reason that seems to immediately repel them. But talking about concerns with wisdom, not shouting, can be truly beneficial and enlightening. Frequent misunderstandings, misinterpretations, and poor listening can all detrimentally affect a relationship.

To address this, embrace active listening. Instead of merely hearing words, truly listen to comprehend your partner’s emotions and perspectives.

Additionally, encourage open and honest conversations, creating a safe space for both to express yourselves without fear of judgment. Remember, effective communication is an ongoing process; practice patience and understanding and you will get the hang of it with time.

Financial stress and navigating this terrain together

Money matters often strain marital bliss, and even in singles’ relationships. Financial stresses are a common culprit in igniting conflicts, putting strain on trust, and creating anxieties within couples.

To tackle this issue, how about you establish open lines of communication regarding finances? Set shared goals and develop a budget together to foster a sense of financial unity. Create opportunities to discuss financial concerns regularly, openly sharing fears, ideas, and compromises.

Something else that can also help is to prioritise transparency and honesty with your spending habits (Oh yes, it’s doable and I know it’s not a popular one), ensuring both of you feel involved and informed. By working together as a team though, you can weather the storm of financial stress and reinforce your bond.

Balancing priorities and cultivating mutual support

Juggling personal and professional commitments while nurturing a marriage can often become an overwhelming task, even more when there are children or other extended family responsibilities. The key lies in finding a harmonious balance.

Set aside quality time for one another, free from distractions. Encourage each other’s personal growth and interests, supporting one another’s pursuits.

I believe this mutual support for each other is the stuff power couples are made of. Embrace the power of small gestures, such as leaving thoughtful notes or surprises for your partner. When was the last time you had something nice or encouraging to say to your partner about their dreams or vision?

Do you know what their desires are, or what their struggles and frustrations are or if they are happy with where they are? Remember, celebrating each other’s successes and providing emotional support during challenging times fosters a strong foundation of love, that’s couple goals in my view.

Handling household responsibilities

This is about teamwork and collaboration. Household chores and responsibilities are often a source of contention, there are just too many complaints of imbalance in this regard. Distribute these tasks fairly folks, you just need to be considerate, understanding each other’s strengths and limitations.

Embrace a team mentality, volunteering to lend a helping hand when you notice your partner feeling overwhelmed, don’t just turn a blind eye veduwee. Batsiranai neumwe wako, it’s one of the many ways you can show love and it costs you zero dollars.

Consider assigning specific tasks to each person, ensuring a sense of shared responsibility. I believe if you do this well, you save on the time spent on chores by one partner and as a result, you create your own routine that allows for some real quality time together amidst these daily household chores. Remember, sharing the load creates a nurturing and supportive environment, which makes your home a haven of peace and love.

Marriage can be an adventurous fulfilling journey, despite having its ups and downs. It is through facing and overcoming challenges together that love thrives.

I hope the tips provided will help you navigate communication breakdowns, financial stress, balancing priorities, and household responsibilities.

Remember, a successful marriage is built on trust, understanding, and active effort from both parties. My prayer for you is that you continue to self examine and find areas that you can improve in your marriage and all family relationships, one step at a time.

Whether you are married or single and searching, we are going somewhere with this, in efforts to build stronger, healthier relationships, marriages and families, so lets keep the conversation going on other platforms; exchanging ideas, asking the questions that matter and exploring more tips together.

Feel free to request topics, and let me know what’s working, what’s not — I so appreciate all your feedback. Stay blessed, keep the faith, love never fails, it will work for you too.

Connect with me on the following:Whatsapp: +263719102572/Email: [email protected]