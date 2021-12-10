Nurses council board inaugurated 

Board members pose for group photos at Kingdom Hotel after their inauguration

Mukudzei Chingwere in Victoria Falls

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has told the nurses to advise him on matters affecting their profession.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the maiden nurses council of Zimbabwe board members under the second republic.

The board is compromised of 15 members and is chaired by Dr Tendai Gunduza, other members are Edward Makondo, Veronica Mudzviti, Esther Mufunda, Nathando Dube, Charity Doto, Thokozile Ngwenya.

Cinderella Nhutsve, Juliet Mukwesha, Shepherd Kuchicha, Nyaradzai Chiwara, Debra Kavhai, Ntombizodwa Takawira, Doreen Mukona and Elizabeth Chadambuka.

VP Chiwenga said the strategic direction the ministry was taking is to ensure the availability of the right numbers of health workers.

“Over the years the country has been battling with securing stability in the health sector.

“The sector was faced with continuous labour unrest which negatively affected service delivery and at worst led to avoidable loss of lives.

“This is indeed regrettable and we must all unite in preventing this from happening,” said VP Chiwenga.

He said nurses comprise the largest proportion of the entire health workforce and their management is a priority the council should deliver.

“I look forward to see well-trained nurses of highest integrity manning our health institutions,” said VP Chiwenga.

Dr Gunduza committed to lead her team in delivering the expectations placed on the board.

“I feel honoured and humbled to be entrusted to head the noble board of nurses and midwives council of Zimbabwe.

“We want to assure you Sir that we are going to execute this task that you have assigned us diligently and very well.

“The council is already running behind schedule and we will hit the ground running,” said Dr Gunduza.