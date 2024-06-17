Nurse recruitment guidelines on cards

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

HEALTH officials are currently attending a three-day workshop in Chinhoyi to formulate a nurse recruitment policy.



The policy, which will be used for the September intake, is expected to speak to President Mnangagwa’s mantra of leaving no place or person behind.

This comes as there has been public outcry over the recruitment of nurses, with some arguing that there is a lot of nepotism and corruption in the current processes.

Statutory Instrument 245 of 2000 guides the recruitment process.



In a speech read of his behalf by his deputy, Sleiman Timios Kwidini, Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Douglas Mombeshora said the participants are supposed to formulate a policy that speaks to the country’s Constitution.

He said the Health Ministry is working on improving the nurses’ recruitment procedure following criticism of previous processes.

“It is therefore my hope that the team participating at this workshop will come up with clear guidelines that will not leave any place or any citizen behind. We need guidelines that will not marginalise candidates from hard-to-reach areas,” said Dr Mombeshora.

Zimbabwe introduced the National e-Recruitment of General Nurse Training in 2019 before it was abandoned in 2022 following public outcry as it disadvantaged applicants from marginalised areas where there are challenges with network connectivity.