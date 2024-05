Nurse in court for soliciting bribes for good results

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A 28-year-old registered nurse stationed at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals yesterday appeared in court on allegations of soliciting bribes from student nurses who failed exams to facilitate better results for them.

Memory Makura was facing bribery charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa. She was granted US$200 bail.