Nurse aide fined for possession of leopard skin

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

A nurse aide at Siyakobvu Hospital in Kariba was today fined $20 000 for possessing a leopard skin worth $2 308 400, which he was selling in Harare’s Central Business District.

Israel Negande (25), who was arrested at Joina City in Harare before being taken to court charged with ‘unlawful possession of a leopard skin’, risks being jailed for six months if he fails to pay the fine by end of this month.

Negande, who was being represented by lawyer Mr Nathaniel Chigoro, told Harare magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti that he wanted to raise money to support his family.

He said he got the leopard skin from a friend in Kariba.

Miss Anesu Matorofa appeared for the State.