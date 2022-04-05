NSSA general manager Mr Arthur Manase (second from left) posing with heads of some Masvingo schools who received copies of President Mnangagwa's biography, "A Life of Sacrifice"

George Maponga and Soul Mauruka

The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has donated hundreds of copies of President Mnangagwa’s biography, “A Life of Sacrifice”, to various schools across Masvingo province to inspire tomorrow’s leaders on the importance of loyalty and service to one’s country.

The biography chronicles President Mnangagwa’s history dating back to the pre-independence era where he just like other conscious young people of his age underwent military training to liberate his motherland culminating in political independence in 1980 after a protracted armed struggle.

The donation of copies of the book chronicling President Mnangagwa’s life journey by NSSA also seeks to motivate young people to adopt the President’s mantra, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” which exhorts Zimbabweans to develop and build their own country.

Speaking during the handover of copies of the book to Masvingo schools heads, NSSA general manager Mr Arthur Manase said their aim is to instill a culture of reading into students and also help them learn where the country came from as well as rewards of hard work.

“We want our youths to learn from the past as they are future leaders so that they know where this country came from,” said Mr Manase.

“The donation of this book to various schools is aimed at inculcating the culture of reading to our youths and also inspire them.”

Mr Manase said the President’s biography shows the key role that the Zimbabwean leader and veteran nationalist played to help in the attainment of Zimbabwe’s independence.

Victoria High School headmaster Mr Engelbert Chimbwari, who represented the provincial education director, paid tribute to NSSA for donating a key piece of history that will be handy in educating the young generation about the country’s history of struggle against colonialism.

Mr Chimbwari challenged school authorities across Masvingo to devise ways of improving accessibility and reach of the biography to learners across Masvingo province.

“This book is not for us to decorate our offices but it must be accessible to as many people as possible. We want to thank NSSA for remembering our schools with this important document as we can now teach students with guidelines from a specific book.”

The book, which is mainly pictorial was authored with the aim to develop a shared vision and understanding of President Mnangagwa’s history including the foundation of his political career.