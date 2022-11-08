NSSA accountant in court over General Manager’s personal loan

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

AN assistant accountant at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) appeared in court today on allegations of corruptly awarding the Authority’s general manager a personal loan to buy a top of the range car using undervalued exchange rates.

Erasmus Mavondo appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

Mavondo allegedly made the NSSA general manager to buy a new Mercedes Benz E53 AMG for $25 351 418.60 instead of $60 251 593.80, which was equivalent of USD$178 000 the purchase price of the car in question.

He allegedly prejudiced NSSA of $34 900 175 in the process.

He allegedly converted the US$178 000 using an exchange of March 31 of $1:142 instead of $1:138 as at June 21, 2022.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere presided while Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti prosecuted.