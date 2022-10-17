NRZ marks annual Railway Safety Week

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) this week joined railway organisations in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) to mark the annual Southern African Railway Association (SARA) Railway Safety Week.

Commemoration of safety week, which is held every second week of October, started on 9 October and ended on the 14th.

Since the safety week started, the NRZ has been holding awareness campaigns to raise awareness on railway safety.

NRZ, working with stakeholders including the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe United Passenger Company and the Vehicle Inspection Depot organised various activities aimed at improving railway safety.

The theme for this year was Be Vigilant Around Tracks: Trains are Fast But Slow to Stop.

The theme calls for motorists to be extra careful when approaching level crossings.

Several accidents have been recorded at level crossings resulting in deaths and injuries as some drivers try to beat the train.

Pedestrians should also desist from walking along the railway line to avoid being hit by trains.

A number of people have been killed or maimed after being hit by trains while walking on tracks.

The NRZ Southern Area hosted the official commemorations at the level crossing near Luveve High School in Bulawayo on 13 October.

SARA Railway Safety Week has been marked since 2019 after a resolution by the SARA Board to set aside a week in October every year to hold public awareness campaigns on railway safety to curb accidents and fatalities on the track.

The Railway Safety Week gives the region an opportunity to have a joint regional advocacy initiative for railways safety practices which conform to the SARA Railway Safety Standards.