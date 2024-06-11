NRZ GM briefs Parliament on properties

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

The National Railways of Zimbabwe general manager, Ms Respina Zinyanduko has appeared before two Parliamentary committees to brief them on the status of properties it owns abroad.Ms Zinyanduko appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade, as well as that of Transport and Infrastructure Development.

The properties that are owned or were owned by the NRZ include houses in Mozambique, Botswana and South Africa.

It also includes mineral claims in South Africa.

Ms Zinyanduko told the committees that the company is failing to exploit the claims as there are outstanding issues that need to be resolved with the South African government.

The claims were donated to the railway companies of the then Northern Rhodesia (Zambia) and Southern Rhodesia (Zimbabwe) by Cecil John Rhodes.

South Africa was later incorporated into the ownership structure following the formation of a company called Pan African Minerals Development Company.

Ms Zinyanduko, however, said there are issues that are yet to be resolved between Zimbabwe and South Africa to enable the exploitation of the claims.