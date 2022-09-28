NPRC meets Parliamentarians

28 Sep, 2022 - 12:09 0 Views
0 Comments
NPRC meets Parliamentarians

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

 

The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission today (Wednesday) has met parliamentarians in the Committees of Justice, Parliamentary and Legal Affairs and that of Peace and Security to brief them on their operations.

 

The workshop is being done in conjunction with the Southern Africa Parliamentary Support Trust. Various Commissioners have briefed the MPs on how they are carrying out programmes on conflict prevention, healing, investigations and conflict resolutions.

They also outlined their plans to prevent and resolve conflicts ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Commission also called on MPs to lobby for more budgetary support to ensure that they effectively carry out their constitutional mandate.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting