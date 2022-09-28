NPRC meets Parliamentarians

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission today (Wednesday) has met parliamentarians in the Committees of Justice, Parliamentary and Legal Affairs and that of Peace and Security to brief them on their operations.

The workshop is being done in conjunction with the Southern Africa Parliamentary Support Trust. Various Commissioners have briefed the MPs on how they are carrying out programmes on conflict prevention, healing, investigations and conflict resolutions.

They also outlined their plans to prevent and resolve conflicts ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Commission also called on MPs to lobby for more budgetary support to ensure that they effectively carry out their constitutional mandate.