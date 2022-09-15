NPRC hails peace initiatives

The NPRC will celebrate this year’s International Day of Peace under a customised theme, “Promote Inclusivity; Build Peace”, meant to reflect strides made in the facilitation and promotion of inclusive peace and unity.

Herald Reporter

THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) has hailed the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa for several initiatives and strides it has registered that include legal reforms meant to ensure peace and harmony in the country.

In a statement ahead of the United Nations calendar to commemorate the International Day of Peace on September 21, 2022, the NPRC said the Second Republic had spearheaded several initiatives for a peaceful country.

The NPRC will celebrate this year’s International Day of Peace under a customised theme, “Promote Inclusivity; Build Peace”, meant to reflect strides made in the facilitation and promotion of inclusive peace and unity.

One of the key aspects NPRC noted was to operationalise the enabling legal framework of the NPC Act.

“The Second Republic inherited a process in which the passing of the NPRC Act had become a hold-up, with the first draft Bill having suffered a lot of criticism, something which threatened the promulgation of this critical law to kick-start national peace-building work,” read the statement.

“President Mnangagwa made this a priority of the Second Republic, demonstrating his desire for the country to chart a new path of unity and peace”.

In his inauguration speech in November 2017, the Head of State and Government made a call for peace and unity despite the fact that people might be from diverse political persuasions.

Peace, NPRC said, has been made a development issue, playing an integral role in the success of all Government economic blueprints such as the Transitional Stabilisation Programme and National Development Strategy 1.

“The Second Republic has been unequivocal about its acknowledgment that Zimbabwe can only develop when we are at peace and in harmony with one another.

“Both policies acknowledge that in order to become an upper middle-income economy by 2030, National Cohesion is a necessary condition for a peaceful and developing new Zimbabwe (TSP). It is also recognised that Zimbabwe has had a conflictual past, and the Government is resolved to supporting programmes to achieve improved social cohesion (NDS 1).”

The NPRC also noted that the Second Republic has been magnanimous as exemplified in its various media platforms calling Zimbabweans from all angles to bury their differences and work towards mutually beneficial dialogue.

“This call culminated in the coming together of most of the 2018 Presidential candidates under the Political Actors Dialogue Platform to find each other in contributing to the development needs of the country”.

The exhortation to non-violence is also seen as a huge factor in ensuring peace and unity by leaders of the Second Republic including constituting the Motlanthe Commission to investigate the 2018 post-election violence that occurred on August 2, 2018.

“The Second Republic continues to make a strong appeal to Zimbabweans to shun violence as a means to achieving political ends”.

The NPRC also noted that the Second Republic has also been rallying the church for unity and peace including uniting the nation amidst the uncertainty that had been created by the Covid-19 pandemic.