NPRC denounces poll violence

The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission has condemned all forms of violence ahead of next year’s harmonised elections urging individuals, political parties and other groups to promote a culture of peace and tolerance in all electoral processes.

Speaking last week ahead of the end of the commemoration of the 16 days of activism against gender based violence on Saturday, NPRC chairperson retired Justice Selo Nare called on everyone to preserve peace and social cohesion.

The safety and security of women and girls and other marginalised groups was of particular importance.

The commemoration of the end of the 16 days of activism was strategically held in Caledonia, on the eastern outskirts of Harare, where incidents of violence emanating from political contest, disputes over land demarcations and the general lack of community social cohesion are being reported.

Caledonia is one of those developments with layout plans, but no survey and no services as land barons jumped the gun to sell plots.

“Noting that the 2023 harmonised elections are imminent and having been informed of incidences of political violence in the community, I encourage that individually and collectively, we promote a culture of peace and tolerance in all electoral processes, safeguarding the safety and security of women and girls and other marginalised groups.

“To successfully achieve this, it is critical that we uphold our collective and individual responsibility to promote community social cohesion, unity, peace and stability by desisting from inciting conflicts and violence in all its forms,” retired Justice Nare said.

The commission’s presence in Caledonia was a response and a follow up process to the various conflict issues that were bedevilling that community.

Retired Justice Nare urged citizens to work closely with law enforcement agents in eliminating cases of GBV.

“We encourage the community to work with all relevant stakeholders to prevent and end all forms of violence and related gender-based violence while closely collaborating.

“The 16 days of activism against gender based violence is a moment for everyone to reaffirm their commitment to create a society that is safe and free from gender-based violence.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, NPRC spokesperson Advocate Obert Gutu said they had recognised the need to collaborate with local communities to promote the accomplishment of social cohesion, peace, and stability within the community.

“The whole purpose of this kind of activity is to engage the community to make sure that the community owns the process. This is why we come to the communities.

“It is very important to have these community engagements because at the end of the day as per our mantra, peace begins with me, you and all of us.

“We believe that with this process, we can actually spread it to other areas not only here in Caledonia, but all over Zimbabwe and I am sure that will help tremendously in building tolerance.

“Tolerance is a key enabler of peace building because if people are tolerant to different political and religious views, it will help in coming up with a successful peace building process.”

The event was attended by political parties, churches, children and representatives of people with disabilities.

Through drama and poetry, youths from Caledonia condemned violence among married couples, violence and abuse against children.

“In our play, we were just encouraging our fellow youths and parents to desist from all uncouth activities. Violence may sometimes lead to death and injuries,” said Sandra Mwadekurozva, a Caledonia resident who was part of the play.

The 16 days of activism against gender-based violence is commemorated between November and December annually and this year drew attention to all forms of violence.

Zimbabwe has been establishing the required legal framework to combat gender-based violence and the NPRC seized that opportunity to preach about the gospel of peace at both household and national level.

NPRC vice chairperson Reverend Dr Chiropafadzo Moyo emphasised the importance of upholding peace at both household and national level.

“GBV is retrogressive, tarnishes the country’s image and people should just concentrate on development rather than violence.

“Businesses only flourish in a peaceful nation and in our engagement, we are targeting where violence is more prevalent especially in highly-populated areas like Caledonia because we have realised that most of the incidents are occurring as a result of ignorance,” she said.