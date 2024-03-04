NPA sign MoUs with law society organisations

National Prosecuting Authority Prosecutor General Loyce Matanda-Moyo flanked by Chief of Party, Partnerships for Justice East-West Management Institute Dorcas Makaza (left and Legal Resources Foundation Executive Director Valerie Zviuya (right) displays documents after signing a memorandum of understanding in Harare today.-Picture by Memory Mangombe.

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

The National Prosecuting Authority, in accordance with the government’s principle of “leaving no one behind”, has inked memorandums of understanding with Partnership for Justice, East-West Management Institute (EWMI), and Legal Resource Foundation with the goal of fostering partnerships for justice.

Speaking at the signing ceremony today, Prosecutor General Loyce Matanda-Moyo said the signing will contribute to ensuring everyone gets justice.

“This collaboration represents a crucial step forward in our collective pursuit of strengthening criminal justice in Zimbabwe and ensuring justice for all.

“The aim of this collaboration is to start a dialogue in view of building a partnership for justice between ourselves and the various stakeholders in light of the government’s leaving no one behind principle,” she said.

Ms Dorcas Makaza Chief of Party, Partnership for Justice Program EWMI said this signing will help in strengthening the justice sector while also promoting citizen participation in the justice system.

“It is a program aimed at strengthening justice sector institutions, their capacity to conduct systemic and sustained monitoring of justice sector institutions and also promoting active citizen participation in the justice system,” she said.