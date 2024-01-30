NPA makes strategic changes

Rumbidzai Mushonga Herald Correspondent

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has changed its management structure and operational processes to expedite case processing, reduce the backlog and ensure a more effective delivery of justice.

Under the new management system, each deputy prosecutor general will be entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing between 11 and 14 stations.

Deputy Prosecutor-General Mr Nelson Mutsonziwa will be monitoring Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Mutare High Court and Asset Recovery.

The other provinces were divided between the other three acting deputy prosecutors-general.

In a statement last Friday, NPA said the new head for the Inspectorate and Training was drafting a new training curriculum enforcing stricter performance standards.

“The Prosecutor-General believes that this will foster a culture of professionalism and integrity within the organisation and strengthen public trust in the criminal justice delivery. The new management team at the Harare Magistrates Court has been instructed to uphold integrity and ensure that justice is seen in action.

“Harare Magistrates Court is the biggest hub of criminal cases in Zimbabwe, hence there is a need for the new management to work together and come up with specific measures aimed at tackling priority areas like corruption, economic crimes, sexual offences and robberies,” NPA said. “This will demonstrate the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe’s commitment to addressing pressing societal issues and ultimately lead to a more targeted and effective approach to law enforcement.”

According to the NPA , Prosecutor General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo is expecting tangible results from the changes.

“The Prosecutor-General said that she is expecting visible efforts to improve efficiency and professionalism to enhance the NPAZ’s image, rebuild public trust in the legal system and above all maintain cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

“She expects management to balance the need for speed and efficient dispensation of justice. Striking the right balance between speed and justice is critical. While efficiency is important, ensuring due process and fair trials for all defendants must remain a top priority,” NPA added.